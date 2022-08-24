Where We Stand: Welterweight Division | August 2022

Athletes
There’s nothing quite like this sport. The pound-for-pound king was less than a minute from another title defense, one that once again displayed well-rounded dominance and would potentially put him on a path toward pursuing double-champ status. One head kick changed it all, however, and the United Kingdom had their second-ever champion.
With Leon Edwards on top of the welterweight throne, we take a look at the shifted landscape at 170 pounds:
Champion: Leon Edwards
(20-3, 7 KOs, 3 Submission)
Last Fight: KO Win vs Kamaru Usman (8/20/2022)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: In one of the most stunning championship-winning performances ever, Leon Edwards flipped the MMA world on its head with his fifth-round head kick knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, becoming the first Jamaican-born UFC champion. Edwards took the long road to his first title shot, and “Rocky” was rewarded with as iconic a championship moment as any in the Octagon. The UK’s second-ever titleholder expects to face Usman in a trilogy bout, and UFC President Dana White expressed his interest in holding that fight in London. Although Edwards holds all the cards as he sits on the throne, there’s a sense his own reign won’t begin in earnest until he bests the former pound-for-pound king a second time.
1) Kamaru Usman
(20-2, 9 KOs, 1 Submission)
Last Fight: KO Loss vs Leon Edwards (8/20/2022)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: Usman was less than a minute from tying Anderson Silva’s winning streak and opening the door to a teased venture up to light heavyweight. Instead, “The Nigerian Nightmare” saw his perfect Octagon record shattered in an instant, and his most pressing matter now is getting his 170-pound crown back. For the most part, Usman fought a perfect fight to nullify Edwards’ strengths, so he should carry plenty of confidence into the potential trilogy fight even if it takes place on Edwards’ home turf.
2) Colby Covington
(17-3, 4 KOs, 4 Submissions)
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Jorge Masvidal (3/5/2022)
Next fight: N/A
Colby Covington Octagon Interview | UFC 272
Outlook: Few fighters are in a better position if Edwards thwarts Usman than Colby Covington. Long the holder of the “second-best welterweight” title, Covington has a fair shout for a title shot should Usman fall to Edwards again. If not, Covington has shown a willingness to sit and wait for his chance. However, should he need to get another win while Usman and Edwards handle their business, a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev or Gilbert Burns could put him back to the top of the title picture.
3) Khamzat Chimaev
(11-0, 6 KOs, 4 Submissions)
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Gilbert Burns (4/9/2022)
Next fight: vs Nate Diaz (9/10/2022)
Outlook: “Borz” emphatically answered all the intriguing question marks that swirled around him ahead of his Fight of the Year contender with Gilbert Burns. Chimaev proved in that moment he could handle the spotlight, go toe-to-toe with the division’s best and push hard for a full 15 minutes. His next challenge comes against the iconic and nonstop Nate Diaz, who, despite his current losing skid, still garners the respect from their peers enough to likely earn him a title shot should he get past Stockton’s pride and joy.
4) Gilbert Burns
(20-5, 6 KOs, 8 Submissions)
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Loss vs Khamzat Chimaev (4/9/2022)
Next fight: N/A
Rise Of Gilbert Burns
Outlook: Burns did what no one else – save for Neil Magny – wanted to do and gave Chimaev a crack at his top ranking. Although the Brazilian fell in a back-and-forth war, he earned everyone’s respect for taking the risk. That said, risk-taking alone won’t give Burns his second shot at the title. “Durinho” expresses continued interest in fighting Masvidal, and that rumored bout could come together before the end of 2022. If not “Gamebred,” Burns could also fight Covington or take another risk and fight a welterweight riser like Geoff Neal or even the winner of the upcoming fight between Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady.
5) Belal Muhammad
(20-5, 6 KOs, 8 Submissions)
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Vicente Luque (4/26/2022)
Next fight: vs Sean Brady (10/22/2022)
Outlook: Now that Leon Edwards is firmly in the spotlight, Belal Muhammad likely steps into the role of the biggest dark horse not only at 170 pounds, but on the roster as a whole. “Remember the Name” has steadily constructed an eight-fight unbeaten streak, and his scheduled bout with the undefeated Sean Brady could cement his place in the division’s top-5. After steadily climbing, Muhammad now must protect his spot against a fellow marauding fighter. At 34 years old, Muhammad is in prime position to challenge for the title sooner than later, especially should he pick up a couple more dominant wins.
In the Mix: Geoff Neal, Sean Brady, Jorge Masvidal
Outlook: The longtime highly touted Geoff Neal got that breakthrough win he was hoping for when he finished Vicente Luque in their hotly-anticipated bout, and he likely positioned himself for a top-7 matchup in the near future. “Handz of Steel” responded well to a two-fight losing streak with wins over Santiago Ponzinibbio and Luque, and along the way showed a better form than ever.
Brady is probably the most intriguing commodity in the 5-10 range in the division. The undefeated Philadelphian has dominated in each of his five UFC bouts, and his scheduled bout with Muhammad is the top-5 breakthrough he feels he has earned.
Meanwhile, Masvidal is riding an Usman-and-Covington fueled three-fight losing skid. “Gamebred” has teased a matchup against Burns in which a win could throw him right back into the title picture, especially with Edwards on the throne. Their long held beef is right there for the promotion to highlight should a proper bout be formed, but Masvidal needs to pick up a win for the first time since 2019 before he starts lining up for a third title shot.
