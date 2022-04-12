Where We Stand: Featherweight Division | April 2022

Announcements
Fight Coverage
Alexander Volkanovski Dominated The Korean Zombie En Route To Another Title Defense at UFC 273, But The Person Next In Line To Fight For Featherweight Gold Is Up In The Air
Alexander Volkanovski defended his title in clinical fashion last Saturday, knocking “The Korean Zombie” out early in the fourth round and building his legacy in a business-like manner. As he eagerly looks ahead for his next challenger, we take a look at the division as it stands after UFC 273.
Champion: Alexander Volkanovski
Last Fight: TKO Win vs Chan Sung Jung (UFC 273, 4/9/2022)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: “The Great” looked better than ever against Chan Sung Jung, showing off technically proficient striking, power and excellent composure in big moments. Volkanovski was originally tied to a trilogy fight with Max Holloway before the Hawaiian pulled out with an injury.
It seems like that’d be the next opponent for Volkanovski – a rare situation as the Aussie holds two wins over Holloway already – but a testament to their quality above the rest of the competition at this point.
1) Max Holloway
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Yair Rodriguez (11/13/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: After relinquishing his title, 2021 turned into a big “Y’all must’ve forgot” statement from “Blessed.” He opened the year with a supernova-like beatdown of Calvin Kattar – a performance that already had many believing he deserved another crack at the champion – and followed with a Fight of the Year candidate against Yair Rodriguez.
It seems like Holloway is tabbed for a third dance with Volkanovski, and it’s really the only fight that makes sense for the Hawaiian.
2) Brian Ortega
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Loss vs Alexander Volkanovski (9/25/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: “T-City” was definitely a better version of himself in his second title shot compared to his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 231, but other than a pair of deep submission attempts, he wasn’t able to push Volkanovski into many uncomfortable moments.
Now, the 30-year-old has some rebuilding to do. He looked excellent in his post-Holloway bout against Chan Sung Jung, and there are plenty of fights for him in the top half of the division. Despite the loss, he certainly earned the respect of Volkanovski and his peers, so the future remains bright for LA’s Ortega.
3) Yair Rodriguez
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Loss vs Max Holloway (11/13/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: After two years away from competition, Yair Rodriguez reminded everyone why he is so highly touted as he went blow-for-blow against Holloway in one of the best fights of the year. Although he wasn’t victorious, it served as a good look at the Mexican and proved his championship-level heart and skill. Rodriguez has long been linked to Ortega in a fight that every MMA fan would want.
Regardless, another impressive — but this time victorious — performance puts Rodriguez right there in terms of the title picture.
4) Chan Sung Jung
Last Fight: TKO Loss vs Alexander Volkanovski (4/9/2022)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: “The Korean Zombie” made history when he stepped into the Octagon against Volkanovski, setting the record for longest stretch between title shots at 3,171 days. However, that’s where the good notes end for Jung, who was on the wrong end of a stellar performance from Volkanovski.
Jung said after the fight that he needs to reexamine his motivation to fight as he felt this was his last chance at the belt. He’s forever cemented as a fan favorite amongst the MMA community, so if he wants to keep fighting, there are plenty who will want to watch and compete with him.
5) Calvin Kattar
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Giga Chikadze (1/16/2022)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: After taking a year off following a main event loss to Holloway, Kattar opened 2022 with a determined, dominant performance against Giga Chikadze that more or less silenced all the negative buzz that followed him into the Octagon. He cemented himself in the division’s Top 5 and has been the most active Top 5 fighter the last couple of years other than the champion.
Other than Holloway, Kattar hasn’t fought anyone inside the upper echelon of the division, so all those fights are available to him. He also seems to be a popular name on the tip of a Top 5 hopeful looking to break through themselves, so if he wants to risk his ranking again, plenty of fighters will be there for him.
In the Mix: Arnold Allen, Josh Emmett, Bryce Mitchell
Outlook: Finally scoring the signature win and finish for which he’d been waiting, Arnold Allen more than likely earned himself a shot at the Top 5 with his first-round stoppage win over Dan Hooker in London. However, “Almighty” had been tied to a bout with Josh Emmett back in the beginning of 2020, and Emmett is likely wanting to build on his win over Dan Ige last December. They are the two likeliest candidates to break up the Top 5 picture at the moment.
Someone coming down the line is “Thug Nasty” himself, Bryce Mitchell. The proud Arkansan mauled veteran Edson Barboza at UFC 272, maintaining his undefeated record. He’ll likely get a shot to ingratiate himself into the middle of the Top 10, potentially against Chikadze, who does not have a fight and wants to bounce back himself against a similar opponent.
Tags