Where We Stand: Featherweight Division | April 2022

Calvin Kattar reacts after his victory over Giga Chikadze of Georgia in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Giga Chikadze (1/16/2022)

Next fight: N/A

Outlook: After taking a year off following a main event loss to Holloway, Kattar opened 2022 with a determined, dominant performance against Giga Chikadze that more or less silenced all the negative buzz that followed him into the Octagon. He cemented himself in the division’s Top 5 and has been the most active Top 5 fighter the last couple of years other than the champion.

Other than Holloway, Kattar hasn’t fought anyone inside the upper echelon of the division, so all those fights are available to him. He also seems to be a popular name on the tip of a Top 5 hopeful looking to break through themselves, so if he wants to risk his ranking again, plenty of fighters will be there for him.

In the Mix: Arnold Allen, Josh Emmett, Bryce Mitchell

Outlook: Finally scoring the signature win and finish for which he’d been waiting, Arnold Allen more than likely earned himself a shot at the Top 5 with his first-round stoppage win over Dan Hooker in London. However, “Almighty” had been tied to a bout with Josh Emmett back in the beginning of 2020, and Emmett is likely wanting to build on his win over Dan Ige last December. They are the two likeliest candidates to break up the Top 5 picture at the moment.

Someone coming down the line is “Thug Nasty” himself, Bryce Mitchell. The proud Arkansan mauled veteran Edson Barboza at UFC 272, maintaining his undefeated record. He’ll likely get a shot to ingratiate himself into the middle of the Top 10, potentially against Chikadze, who does not have a fight and wants to bounce back himself against a similar opponent.