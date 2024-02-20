Where We Stand: Featherweight Division | February 2024

Outlook: Featherweight always has fascinating contenders looking to break into the Top 5, and the division welcomes a former champion to the mix when Aljamain Sterling moves up to face Kattar at UFC 300. The former bantamweight champion and perhaps the most accomplished 135-pound champ in UFC history has the chance to add a new weight class’ worth of accolades if he can get past the battle-tested Kattar and put himself in title contention.

Meanwhile, Arnold Allen remains on the outside looking in. After amassing a 10-fight winning streak to start his UFC career, “Almighty” suffered two losses on the bounce to Holloway and Evloev. The 30-year-old Brit can easily make his way back into the Top 5, but he might need to pick up a couple more wins on the outside before then.