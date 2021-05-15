Where We Stand: UFC 262 Edition

Outlook: With all indications pointing toward a multi-fight year for McGregor for the first time since 2016, it seems like “The Notorious” one is all-in on the sport for the time being. Surely, his plan was to be fighting for the belt or to already have it in his possession by now, but the fight game is the fight game, and instead, he’s locked in for a trilogy with Poirier. There’s buzz around McGregor that this is perhaps a crossroads moment for the Irishman, a fight he needs to win to both keep him in the title picture and engaged in the sport. Maybe that’s silly talk, seeing as he is already the biggest star in the promotion’s history, but it also holds some water. A loss to Poirier puts McGregor in a position of maybe needing two to three wins to earn a title shot (although it’s also fair to say his timeline is different than most). How McGregor adjusts to what he learned from his loss to Poirier is paramount, and if his suggestions that his time away from the sport had an adverse impact on his performance are to be taken as truth, then fighting on his quickest turnaround in five years is absolutely notable.