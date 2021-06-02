Where We Stand: Heavyweights | UFC 260

(16-3, 12 KOs, 4 Submissions)

Last Fight: KO Win vs Stipe Miocic (3/27/21)

Next fight: N/A

Outlook: The man some christened as a champion in waiting early in his UFC career made good on that potential in his second shot at Miocic at UFC 260. Ngannou, now the heavyweight king, has a plethora of directions to go with his first title defense. One avenue is the trilogy bout with Miocic. With the two even at one win apiece, the fight certainly makes sense and would be intriguing. Of course, there’s also the looming specter of Jon Jones, who has committed himself to a move up to the heavyweight ranks after his historic run at 205 pounds. Pitting the roster’s scariest finisher and the greatest light heavyweight of all-time against each other is surely a show-stopping matchup dripping with high-stakes, high-intrigue and a whole lot of narrative potential. The two have traded jabs over social media and in the press, so the interest is obviously there.

The options are open for the newly minted champion and based on how he’s looked on his latest streak up the division, it’s difficult to imagine what it will take for someone to unseat “The Predator.”