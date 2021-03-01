Where We Stand: UFC 259 Edition

Outlook: The bantamweight title continues to hold the crown as perhaps the most volatile throne in the UFC. Since 2016, five different fighters have held the undisputed title, matched only by the middleweight division. At UFC 259, we saw the first championship win via disqualification after Petr Yan – who seemed to have most of the momentum on his side - landed an illegal knee on the grounded Aljamain Sterling. So now, Sterling is the champion whether he wanted to take the belt that way or not, and he holds leverage as far as what comes next. It wasn’t his fault he was fouled, and so now his championship reign begins.

Common thinking is that he and Yan will run it back with perhaps more volatility behind the matchup than their first meeting, but bantamweight isn’t short of worthy challengers. Cory Sandhagen wants another crack at Sterling and has done nothing but put on spectacular performances since their fight at UFC 250. Henry Cejudo, despite retiring, has kept himself in the conversation online, semi-regularly teasing a comeback, including after the conclusion of the most recent title fight. TJ Dillashaw is in position to make a high-profile return that could launch him back into the conversation. That’s not even mentioning Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt, ranked third and fourth, respectively. The crop at 135 pounds is incredibly loaded with worthy contenders, and so what happens next will undoubtedly have a major impact on the trajectories of everyone in the division’s Top 10.