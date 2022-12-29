Where We Stand: UFC 2023 Division-By-Division Guide

Alexander Volkanovski legitimately threw himself into the featherweight G.O.A.T. conversation with a pair of dominant victories of Chan Sung Jung and Max Holloway, the latter of which was perhaps Volkanovski’s best showing yet. The Australian powerhouse climbed to the top of the pound-for-pound list but took the rest of 2022 off to recover from a broken hand. With “The Great” going for double-champ status at UFC 284, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will jockey for interim gold on the same day to provide clarity for Volkanovski’s next challenger. Meanwhile, British stud Arnold Allen figures to have himself a big fight in the first half of the year. Brian Ortega is currently the odd man out after taking time to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered against Rodriguez in the summer, but he is also in the mix and perhaps a couple wins away from getting another crack at featherweight gold. Featherweight is constantly churning out new contenders, and the likes of Sodiq Yusuff, Ilia Topuria and Calvin Kattar (once he recovers from his knee injury) will go through the divisional gauntlet, as well. Of course, Max Holloway finds himself in a curious position after losing to Volkanovski for a third time. Whether “Blessed” stays in the weight class to make life harder for every title hopeful or moves up to lightweight will matter deeply to the shape of the division.

Names to Watch For in 2022: Ilia Topuria, Movsar Evloev, Sodiq Yusuff