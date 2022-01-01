Where We Stand: UFC 2022 Division-By-Division Guide

Rose Namajunas reminded everyone (including herself) she is truly the best strawweight in the world with a pair of distinctly different wins over Zhang Weili, first with a first-round head kick and then with a grimy, close decision win at UFC 261 and UFC 268, respectively.

Her next challenge is another familiar face: Carla Esparza. The UFC’s inaugural strawweight champion has had a resurgence in the last couple of years and tallied a five-fight winning streak. Esparza submitted Namajunas a little more than seven years ago and presents a unique matchup in the division because of her wrestling talents. After that seemingly inevitable rematch, Marina Rodriguez seems lined up as the contender-in-waiting following three impressive wins in 2021. Rodriguez’ last two wins came in hard-fought, but definitive, main events, and her lone loss came to Carla Esparza in a razor-close split decision.

Names to Watch For in 2022: Mackenzie Dern, Yan Xiaonan, Virna Jandiroba, Amanda Ribas