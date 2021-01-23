Where We Stand: UFC 2021 Division-By-Division Guide

Check-in With Zhang Weili

The revolving door that is the 115-pound title feels like it came to sort of halt after Zhang Weili defended the belt in 2020’s Fight of the Year against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. However – and this is likely a common theme as we walk through each weight class – the top of the division saw some stalemating as the COVID-19 pandemic created obstacles for UFC’s matchmakers. After UFC 248, Dana White said he wanted Zhang to make her next title defense in New York City. Obviously, that might not happen for a while, but she isn’t short of challengers. The rematch with Jedrzejczyk is a fight everyone would watch. Rose Namajunas redeemed herself against Jessica Andrade and proved herself ready to challenge for the belt once again.

Maybe one or two fights away from the title picture are fighters on opposite ends of the hype cycle. Yan Xiaonan continued her rapid climb up the rankings with a win over Claudia Gadelha, while former strawweight champion Carla Esparza has been grinding away in the middle of the top 10 and might find herself with a valid shout for a shot at the belt once again sooner than later. On the horizon, a slew of up-and-comers and veterans coming into their own are readying for their respective runs, and the specter of Tatiana Suarez’s return looms over the top of the division as well.

Names To Watch For In 2021: Mackenzie Dern, Angela Hill, Amanda Ribas, Tatiana Suarez