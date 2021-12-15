Where We Stand: Lightweight Division | December 2021

In the Mix: Conor McGregor, Rafael Dos Anjos, Tony Ferguson

Outlook: For all the great storylines and dramatic moments in 2021, one of the best things for the sport remains an active Conor McGregor, and so “The Notorious” making two walks in the span of five months was good to see. However, McGregor is on the shelf until the late spring after breaking his leg against Poirier. Moreover, he’s in need of a win after dropping three of his last four fights. He’s still the biggest name in the sport, however, so his terrain is a little bit different than the rest of the division’s best. Whether he fights Chandler or challenges for the title or finally fights Rafael Dos Anjos or completes the trilogy against Nate Diaz, we’ll all be watching. Speaking of Dos Anjos, the Brazilian looked solid when he fought Paul Felder in late-2019 for his lightweight return. Injuries kept him from fighting Makhachev, but he figures to play an important part in the division heading into 2022, as does Tony Ferguson. “El Cucuy” is on a 3-fight skid, but it’s still difficult to count him out just yet. What comes next for him is uncertain in terms of a matchup, but one win could start another run for the former interim champion.