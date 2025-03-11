Where We Stand: Light Heavyweight Division | March 2025

Outlook: Rakić’s record can feel a little misleading compared with the quality he shows in the Octagon. His loss to Błachowicz in May 2022 was the result of injuring his knee, and he looked very sharp against Procházka at UFC 300. After he was unable to make the most of his opportunity against Ankalaev at UFC 308, however, he is in need of a win to cement his spot in the Top 5. Who that comes against is unclear, but he could face the loser of the Hill-Rountree Jr. bout or Carlos Ulberg should the Kiwi dispatch Błachowicz in a couple weeks.

In the Mix: Carlos Ulberg, Khalil Rountree Jr., Dominick Reyes

Outlook: Outside of the champion, there might not be a fighter in better form than Carlos Ulberg. The 34-year-old New Zealander has won his last seven bouts, finishing five of them, and most recently outdueled Volkan Oezdemir in Macau. The City Kickboxing representative gets his shot at the Top 5 when he faces Błachowicz in London, and should he stretch his streak to eight, he could put himself in great position for a No. 1 contender fight later this year.

Another fighter with a great opportunity ahead is Khalil Rountree Jr., who rightly earned himself plenty of good faith from the fanbase after pushing Alex Pereira in Salt Lake City last year. Although the shot came as a slight surprise to some, Rountree Jr. showed he can stand and trade with the best of them, which is exactly what fans should expect when he and Hill meet in Kansas City. A win over the former champion would do wonders for Rountree Jr., who hasn’t fought anyone else inside the Top 5 to date.

While 2024 was Pereira’s year by all accounts, Dominick Reyes put together one of the better feel-good campaigns the sport will see. After going nearly five years without a win, Reyes stopped Dustin Jacoby in Denver before finishing Anthony Smith in December. The 35-year-old former title challenger looked refreshed, rejuvenated and sharp as ever in those two outings, and if he can snatch a third win in a row when he faces Nikita Krylov at UFC 314, he could very well be a dark horse in the title picture.