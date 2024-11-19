Where We Stand Heavyweight Division November 2024

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Outlook: After a cameo at heavyweight in his submission win versus Ciryl Gane, MMA fans got a full sampler plate of Jon Jones, The Heavyweight, at UFC 309. The result? The same as virtually every other one of his fights. Jones dominated the space, pace and action in each moment of the fight. His offensive arsenal was the big standout as he utilized all of his varied arsenal on Miocic until he uncorked a gorgeous spinning back kick to the body that crumpled Miocic. Afterward, Jones seemed to brush off an incoming fight with Tom Aspinall, instead expressing his desire to fight Alex Pereira. Whether the UFC grants him that fight instead of one against the defending interim champion is up in the air, but Jones reminded any wayward doubters that he is still as good as he has ever been.

Interim Champion: Tom Aspinall

Last Fight: KO Win vs Curtis Blaydes (7/27/2024)

Next fight: N/A