Where We Stand: Flyweight Division | January 2022

Results
It’s almost comical to remember the days not too long ago when it felt like the flyweight division was dwindling. The weight class now stands as one of the more entertaining in all of the UFC, and no two fighters represent the division better than Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, who completed an iconic and unique trilogy at UFC 270. With Figueiredo recapturing the belt, the score is now 1-1-1, which means a fourth fight is in play, and honestly, not many people would be against it.
Unless, of course, you’re a burgeoning title challenger, which 125 has by the boatloads. Who knows what Figueiredo’s victory means for the timeline of the division’s title, but this is where the division stands at present:
Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo
(21-2, 9 KOs, 8 Submissions)
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Brandon Moreno (1/22/22)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: “Deus Da Guerra” made major changes in preparation for his third fight with Brandon Moreno, and they paid off in spades. Training with Henry Ceujdo, Eddie Cha and company at Fight Ready MMA in Arizona, Figueiredo arrived in amazing shape. In turn, he looked measured and composed in the trilogy fight and got the job done with a hard-fought decision. Figueiredo said he wanted to fight Moreno a fourth time to break the 1-1-1 tie, but in his post-fight interview with UFC.com, he said he needs at least “six months to recover” plus “four months to train.” He is hoping for an end-of-the-year clash, which could hold up the flyweight division for the better part of 2022.
1) Brandon Moreno
(19-6, 3 KOs, 11 Submissions)
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Loss vs Deiveson Figueiredo (1/22/22)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: “The Assassin Baby” had the Honda Center in the palm of his hands at UFC 270, and he fought with a champion’s confidence. However, it wasn’t enough in the judges’ eyes, and so the UFC’s first Mexican-born champion now must find his path back to gold. Figueiredo expressing interest in an unprecedented fourth bout certainly helps, and without a clear-cut No. 1 contender behind him, he’s certainly in a spot to sit and wait. Four fights against the same person in the span of two years is unique, but considering the circumstances, it is definitely Moreno’s best option in terms of getting his belt back.
2) Askar Askarov
(14-0-1, 4 KOs, 7 Submissions)
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Joseph Benavidez (3/6/21)
Next fight: vs Kai Kara France (3/26/22)
Outlook: Askarov has quietly put together a rock-solid resume since joining the roster in September 2019. In his wins over Joseph Benavidez, Alexandre Pantoja and Tim Elliott, the Russian has hardly faced any real adversity in that trio of decision victories. His lone semi-blemish came against Brandon Moreno – a split draw in Mexico City. Askarov’s main bugaboo is his inability to get his first UFC finish, but his track record leads one to believe it’s coming sooner or later. He gets a chance to stamp his claim as the next-up-after-the-quadrilogy if he gets past Kai Kara-France in March.
3) Alexandre Pantoja
(24-5, 8 KOs, 9 Submissions)
Last Fight: Submission Win vs Brandon Royval (8/21/21)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: Alexandre Pantoja very well could’ve had a title shot lined up against Brandon Moreno after submitting Brandon Royval in August 2021, but a knee injury kept him out of action long enough for Figueiredo to get back into the picture. It was a bit of bad timing for Pantoja, who owns a unanimous decision win over Moreno and a unanimous decision loss to Figueiredo. If, for some reason, Moreno doesn’t want to wait for Figueiredo, that’s definitely a fight that can put him into title contention. If Kara-France beats Askarov (who beat Pantoja in July 2020), that’s a fresh matchup that figures to be a No. 1 contender fight if the timing works out correctly.
4) Brandon Royval
(13-6, 3 KOs, 8 Submissions)
Last Fight: Split Decision Win vs Rogerio Bontorin (1/15/22)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: The self-declared “most exciting flyweight on the roster” got back into the winner’s circle with a gritty split decision win over Rogerio Bontorin and called for the loser of the title fight. While he may not get that fight just yet (especially because he suffered a TKO loss to Moreno), plenty of fights are right there for Royval because he only joined the roster in May 2020. A fight against Alex Perez could make a lot of sense, or Royval could try his hand at thwarting another Top 5 hopeful. He’s still two big performances away from title talk, but given his penchant for the spectacular, he could find himself in a big fight soon.
5) Alex Perez
(24-6, 5 KOs, 7 Submissions)
Last Fight: Submission Loss vs Deiveson Figueiredo (11/21/20)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: The first Contender Series alum to earn a UFC title shot, Perez hasn’t returned to action since his submission loss to Figueiredo. He thrice tried to get back to the Octagon, but injuries and weight-cut issues (for his opponent) prevented that comeback. Luckily for Perez, he hasn’t fought anyone in the Top 5 other than Figueiredo, so a bevy of options are out there for his return to contention. The loser of the Kara-France and Askarov fight could be appealing, but he could also fend off a Top 5 hopeful as well in his next fight.
In the Mix: Kai Kara France
Outlook: Kara-France announced himself in a big way with his first-round knockout of Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269. He called for his title shot then, but instead, he essentially gets a No. 1 contender fight against Askar Askarov in March. “Don’t Blink” bounced back from a 1-2 skid with two consecutive knockout wins – his first UFC finishes – and is brimming with confidence. He stumbled in similar spots against Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval, but the 28-year-old appears to be entering his prime.
Tags
:
:
Interviews
Mike Tyson Crashes the Podcast with Dana White and The…
Announcements