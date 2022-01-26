Where We Stand: Flyweight Division | January 2022

It’s almost comical to remember the days not too long ago when it felt like the flyweight division was dwindling. The weight class now stands as one of the more entertaining in all of the UFC, and no two fighters represent the division better than Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, who completed an iconic and unique trilogy at UFC 270. With Figueiredo recapturing the belt, the score is now 1-1-1, which means a fourth fight is in play, and honestly, not many people would be against it.

Unless, of course, you’re a burgeoning title challenger, which 125 has by the boatloads. Who knows what Figueiredo’s victory means for the timeline of the division’s title, but this is where the division stands at present: