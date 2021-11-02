Where We Stand Bantamweight | November 2021

Outlook: The fight few want to take is certainly Merab Dvalishvili, who showed his toughness and relentlessness in his comeback win over Marlon Moraes. The Georgian wrestling ace is a nightmare matchup for almost anyone at 135 pounds, so it’ll be interesting to see what kind of path he carves to the Top 5 because he is certainly deserving of a shot at that crop.

Although the rest of the bantamweight division is as talented as ever, younger contenders continue to thwart each other around or below the Top 10, which means veterans like Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz remain in their spot even after stumbling against Top 5 fighters. They’ll need to weather those oncoming youngsters for their next few fights before turning their attention upwards once again. The real winner continues to be fight fans as the best 135-pounders almost always put on high-level, action-packed fights each time out.