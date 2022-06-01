Where Does Nickal Match Up With The Legends? | UFC FIGHT PASS

COLBY COVINGTON

“Bo would smash him,” Bogle says. “If Colby Covington was as good of a wrestler as Bo Nickal was, he would have had a lot more success. Colby’s good, but he’s not Bo Nickal good, and he’s smaller. He’s 170 and Bo’s 185. Size aside, it’s Bo Nickal all day.”

KAMARU USMAN

“Only because it’s folkstyle I would say Bo,” Bogle says. “That one’s a lot closer because Usman was really good at freestyle. Usman is just a really good wrestler. He went on and wrestled at the senior level and he had some good wins; he beat Pat Downey, who was a world team member. Usman would be right in the mix if they were the same weight, but the difference is Bo just made the Olympic trial finals in an era that’s kind of the golden era for USA Wrestling, where Usman was kind of wrestling at what I don’t want to say was the ‘less good era,’ but it was definitely not as good as it is right now.”

KHAMZAT CHIMAEV

“It’s so hard telling,” laughed Bogle. “This is probably the most interesting matchup. I’m stumped. If it’s on a mat, I’d go Bo Nickal.”