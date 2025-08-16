Aaron Pico | Where I Belong

“When I was in third grade, I wanted to be a fighter,” said Pico. “I wanted to be a UFC champion, and I've never lost sight of that goal and it's taken me years, but that has always been my personal goal in life is to be a UFC champion and I had to make some sacrifices early in decisions and to pursue that goal, and I'm really happy that I did.”

In the 18 years since getting that clarity, the Whittier, California native has been through plenty of twists and turns in order to make it to the Octagon. On Saturday, he makes his UFC debut in the UFC 319 co-main event against Lerone Murphy, and it wasn’t an easy road to get here, even though he’s had all the talent in the world the whole time.