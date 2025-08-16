Aaron Pico | Where I Belong

Some people never figure out what they want to be when they grow up. Aaron Pico had his career goals set when he was ten years old.
“When I was in third grade, I wanted to be a fighter,” said Pico. “I wanted to be a UFC champion, and I've never lost sight of that goal and it's taken me years, but that has always been my personal goal in life is to be a UFC champion and I had to make some sacrifices early in decisions and to pursue that goal, and I'm really happy that I did.”
Order UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev
In the 18 years since getting that clarity, the Whittier, California native has been through plenty of twists and turns in order to make it to the Octagon. On Saturday, he makes his UFC debut in the UFC 319 co-main event against Lerone Murphy, and it wasn’t an easy road to get here, even though he’s had all the talent in the world the whole time.
Whether it was boxing, wrestling, or then MMA, Pico has had eyes on him and hype around him. He’s been that good. But sometimes, being good isn’t enough, and he found that out when dealing with fluke losses, injuries, and plain ‘ol bad luck. So while the former Olympic wrestling hopeful found his home in MMA, the road through the sport hasn’t been easy.
How tough was it? Try being the most heavily hyped prospect to hit the sport in years, only to lose your pro debut. Pico would win his next four, but then lose two in a row, leaving him with a 4-3 record. But through the ups, downs and sideways, Pico persisted. Not for the fame, not for the glory, but for the love of the game.
MORE UFC 319: UFC 319 Embedded | Fight by Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Significant Stats | Matchup Spotlight: Neal vs Prates
“Fighting is very, very scary and nerve wracking, but I thoroughly enjoy that and it's a challenge,” he said. “And I love the lifestyle. I love training hard, I love thinking, okay, what's the game plan this guy's going to use against me? And figuring out what my coaches are game planning and pushing my body to the limits. I just love everything about that. And, at the end of the day, too, I love being in an arena with thousands of fans and fighting on TV and fighting for the fans. It's something that I've always enjoyed.”
The true fans stayed in Pico’s corner through the ups and downs, and when everything finally clicked in early 2020, he’s been tough to beat. Starting with his second-round knockout of Daniel Carey in Bellator, the 28-year-old has been on a tear to the tune of nine wins, one loss due to injury, and seven finishes. And in April, he signed a UFC contract.
Right on time.
“Being in the UFC just feels right,” said Pico. “This is where I've always felt like I belonged since I made that choice that I wanted to be a fighter. It’s almost 20 years ago, it's been a long hard journey, but it's been worth it. And now I’m about to make my UFC debut and I can say I'm so prepared and ready to put on the best fight possible.”
RELATED: Get To Know Aaron Pico
The fans have been waiting for Pico for a long time. Now he’s jumping into the deep end of the pool against one of the best featherweights on the planet in Murphy. A win could put Pico instantly in the title conversation, but first he has to get that win and show those fans who have never seen him fight before just who he is.
So who is Aaron Pico?
“I've built a good resume,” he said. “Solid fights, knockouts, and the fans love to watch me fight. Every fight that I've been in, it's been exciting. But, to be honest with you, I feel like I haven't accomplished anything because I'm not a world champion yet. And putting on great fights is awesome, but, for me, I didn't set out on this journey to just have great fights. I set out on this journey to have a gold belt wrapped around my waist.
UFC Coming To Paramount In 2026! Read The Announcement
“I belong in the UFC because I feel that I am the best fighter in the world in the featherweight division,” Pico concludes. “I've been in this game a long time, and now it's time for me to go prove myself against the best fighters in the world. And that's why I'm in the UFC.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev, live from United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 16, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.