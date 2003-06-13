When Opportunity Knocked, Christian Aguilera Answered

Did you ever hear the old phrase, I went to a hockey game and a fight broke out?

Former hockey player Christian Aguilera has. But he promises that a hockey game won’t break out in the middle of his fight with Anthony Ivy on Saturday in Las Vegas.

And for the record, fighting was his favorite part of his time on the ice, so making the move to MMA was no big stretch for him.

“When I was growing up, I did a little bit of taekwondo and I was always obsessed with fighting and obsessed with boxing,” he said. “My favorite part about hockey was fighting. Yeah, we'll score goals and do all that, but as soon as I got to scrap with someone, it was fun. So it was a pretty easy transition. The cardio was the biggest aspect because MMA cardio is not like anything else. But as far as the aggression, the getting punched in the face, getting hit, hockey's a violent sport so we're getting hit all the time and getting hit with objects, so if you can only hit me with your feet and hands, that's fine.”

Whittier, California native Aguilera, who played at the Northwood School in Lake Placid, New York for two years, had ambitions to play college hockey and then make it to the NHL, but as he says, “It just didn't pan out, so now we're here.”