When Lockdown Lifts, Megan Anderson Will Be Ready

And when the fights ultimately resume, does she visualize herself fighting the winner of the Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer featherweight title fight scheduled for UFC 250?

“To be honest, I don't really care. We knew going into that Norfolk card, having Felicia on the card, that if she won that she would probably get the title shot. It is what it is. We knew that. So, it wasn't really much of a shock when they did match that fight up.”

And while it makes sense that Anderson would get the next crack at the strap after the meeting between Nunes and Spencer, the Aussie isn’t keen on sitting around that long.

“I don’t want to wait because Amanda, after this, she'll probably go back down and defend her bantamweight belt and I don’t want to wait that long. So, fighting another couple of times, or however many, the title shot is going to happen. And it'll happen when it's supposed to happen, and we’ll be ready.”

That Anderson wants to fight as soon as she’s able is not surprising given the momentum she gathered in her last two outings, as two emphatic first-round finishes showcased Anderson in peak form.

“I want to stay consistent. I want to keep getting better. I want to keep racking up those wins,” she explains.

“I'm just bringing a different mentality. I'm in a different place in my life now. I feel like my best performances are starting to happen and I'm just going to get better from fight to fight. This is just a speed bump in the journey.”

For more information and updates, sign up for the UFC Newsletter here.