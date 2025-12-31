When A Game Plan Works To Perfection

At UFC 291, Derrick Lewis produced one of his flashiest finishes to date, taking a page out of Masvidal’s playbook with a flying knee against Marcos Rogerio de Lima. When asked by Joe Rogan if that was exactly how he drew up the finish, Lewis said no, but he did plan to “throw some bulls*** and see if it lands.” The bulls***: a flying knee right out of the gate that connected, leading to an onslaught of ground-and-pound strikes and the eventual finish. While not meticulously planned like Masvidal’s, Lewis decided moments before the fight and still executed it to perfection, adding another spectacular knockout to his record.

