What You Need To Know Before The Road To UFC Finale

The UFC APEX is set to host the inaugural Road To UFC tournament finale on Saturday, February 4. Eight fighters will step into the Octagon for the preliminaries of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac and only four will reign victorious, earning the chance of a lifetime.

Road To UFC was developed to introduce Asia’s next top MMA stars to the world of UFC; an opportunity for the prospects to showcase their skills on the world’s biggest stage. Thirty-two athletes began their journey in the “win-and-advance” style tournament, with eight athletes in each of four men’s categories: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight. Competing athletes in the tournament originate from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, The Philippines, and Thailand.

Everything You Need To Know About Road To UFC

Both the quarterfinal and semifinal matches featured athletes fighting for their future each time they stepped into the Octagon.

Take a look below as we recap the Road To UFC fights that have happened so far, and which athletes will be competing in the finale.