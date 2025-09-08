What Raiko Santana's Dreams Are Made Of | Canelo vs Crawford

“From the beginning, we wanted eight rounds,” said Santana, who got an extra one. “But once we got to this round and we saw that it was a draw and I knew I was going to another round, I was more than ready. I was just very excited and was glad that we were going that extra round.”

Fighting a ninth round when he had trained for eight, doing it as the “B side,” and then delivering when it matters shows what kind of fighter Santana is, despite a 12-4 record that pales in comparison to the 20-1 slate sported by Nelson. And when assured that Saturday’s matchup won’t be going 11 rounds, he interrupts.

“Less than five,” Santana laughs.

His confidence is based not just in a lifetime in the sport, but in the belief that activity keeps a boxer sharp. On paper, the Nelson fight is just his second of the year, but he has competed 18 times in the Team Combat League promotion in 2025. That’s not a typo, but if you haven’t followed the TCL, it pits boxers against one another in one-round bouts. So Santana has put in 18 rounds in TCL this year, including three in August, winning 16 of them. It’s a payday, and a way to make sure he’s ready to fight in his “regular” bouts as soon as the bell rings.