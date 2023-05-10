What Makes Cody Stamann A Dangerous Man?

That doesn’t come overnight. Sometimes it doesn’t come at all, leaving a fighter with a series of what ifs when he or she walks away, instead of a legacy. Stamann found his mojo and, at 33, is still young enough to take advantage of this knowledge. Not bad for the Michigan native, who entered the UFC with a 14-1 record in 2017, but not the experience necessary to navigate all the rocky waters at the elite level. Sure, talent can get you to a certain point, but not everywhere.

“I've just gotten really good at regulating my mind,” said Stamann. “Every time I wander down that road of getting anxious about an upcoming event, I just come right back to the present moment. And that's been an absolute lifesaver. And I really did it by studying. The best athletes at the highest level throughout time, what is their secret? What do they have that I don’t? And I realized it was mindfulness. Michael Jordan talked about it. Tom Brady talks about it. They're not worried about shots they haven't taken yet. And my thing is that I lost and then I just put all this pressure on myself - got to perform, got to perform, got to perform. Just so much pressure on myself – I’ve got to do this for my family - and overwhelming myself with this tremendous pressure. And it hindered me. When it came down to it, it hindered my ability to actually go out there and perform because I was so in my head about everything I was doing. And it wasn't like that when I was coming up in MMA, because this was all just a dream. It was all just a fantasy. It was something that I thought I could do, but even if in my heart I believed it all was all possible, it still hadn't happened yet. And then when it did happen, it scared the s**t out of me. And I was like, this is a whole different pressure that I got to deal with. And I didn't have a grace period in fighting. I was in the Top 10 in eight months, so I literally went from fighting guys on the regional scene to fighting the best guys in the world. And the pressure just got to me. I didn't have it mentally yet. I needed to figure out how I could deal with everything else that comes with being in the UFC. And now I have.”