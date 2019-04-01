What Greg Hardy Has Learned Since Joining the UFC

Hardy won both his DWCS fights in emphatic fashion, which earned him a contract in the UFC. He would go on to make his UFC debut on the UFC Brooklyn card in January against Allen Crowder, but get disqualified in that fight for an illegal knee to his downed opponent.

After that disqualification loss, Hardy fought at UFC Fort Lauderdale at the end of April. He would knock out Dmitrii Smoliakov in the first round. That result was more of what Hardy was expecting once he started his UFC career.

We caught up with Hardy before his UFC San Antonio showdown with Juan Adams to find out what are some of the things he has learned since his UFC journey started.