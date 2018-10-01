What Drives Rivera The Most Is The Belt

He makes it sound easy, but we all know it’s not. Yet against someone like Dodson, Rivera was dealing with a fighter who had the power and speed to make him miserable for 15 minutes or less. But “El Terror” refused to stray from the task at hand.

“I think it’s just my mentality,” he said. “I knew going into the fight that Dodson wasn’t gonna stand toe-to-toe with me. After I hit him once or twice, he was gonna run. I knew that already. I hit him, he ran, and he’s a good counterpuncher, so he wanted to catch me while I was trying to chase him. The last ten seconds of the third round I got caught the worst with the left hand because I tried to finish up stronger. But I stuck with what I was doing and my coach was really happy. I won a unanimous decision over a dangerous opponent.”

With that return to the win column, Rivera secured his number five spot in the bantamweight rankings and could start thinking about title shots again. But first, there’s business to deal with this weekend when he faces east coast rival Aljamain Sterling. Rivera wants to throw hands with the “Funk Master,” but he’s also aware that grappling specialist Sterling may have different plans.

“He ain’t gonna fight my fight,” said Rivera. “I think I’m gonna hit him and he’s gonna try to take me down. But we’ll see what happens.”