Westin Wilson Enjoying The Chaos

Before the 36-year-old featherweight got in the UFC win column for the first time, he was just another dad who happened to fight in the biggest MMA promotion on the planet. No big deal. His then-four-year-old daughter even had to defend his honor when a local kid threw out some trash talk about dad not winning in the Octagon.

Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview

But then Wilson needed less than two minutes to submit Jeka Saragih in June of last year, and all of a sudden it was a new day in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

“The week I get back, it's still summertime,” said Wilson. “So I go to the pool with my kids and all of a sudden the whole neighborhood knows who I am and they're all talking to me and they're like, ‘Oh man, we’re big fans, you’re awesome, blah, blah, blah, blah.’ (Laughs) So everybody changed their tune because everybody likes a winner.”