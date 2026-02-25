Wes Schultz Is Diving In Head-First

The Milwaukee native sat down for his first UFC.com fight week interview shortly after fighter check-in, and he was still awestruck by the experience.

"This is sweet!" he grinned. "I'm glad I got my passport back in 2022 – I never even really used it until now. I'm so glad it was where I left it."

Get Your Tickets For UFC Mexico This Saturday

Schultz is in town for the biggest fight of his career as he prepares to face fellow debutant – and fellow Dana White’s Contender Series alum – Damien Pinas in the opening bout of the night.

It's his first fight since he finished Mario Mingaj at the UFC APEX with a rarely-seen Suloev Stretch submission — a modified kneebar from the back. It was a collector's item finish that few fighters will ever achieve, and it earned him a shot in the big show.