Welterweight Sluggers Join UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

Luque has long been a must-see fighter, finishing all but two of his 21 professional wins, including submission wins over Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa as well as knockout victories over Jalin Turner and Bryan Barberena. The Brazilian is coming off a loss in his first main event to Belal Muhammad and is keen to get back on track toward title contention.

Texas-native Neal rebounded nicely from his first two losses in the UFC to earn a split decision win over Santiago Ponzinbbio at UFC 269. The Fortis MMA product and Contender Series alumnus started his UFC journey with five consecutive wins, including four knockouts. The matchup with Luque provides yet another opportunity for Neal to get into the top-10 and get some momentum for his own climb to contender-status.

Elsewhere on the card, all-action lightweight Terrance McKinney returns, as does “The Queen of Violence” Ariane Lipski, strawweight up-and-comer Cory McKenna and Brazilian heavyweight riser Augusto Sakai.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 6. Be sure to check UFC.com regularly for updates, announcements and coverage of the card.

Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill on August 6, 2022:

Women’s bantamweight

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Stephanie Egger

Women’s strawweight

Cory McKenna vs Miranda Granger

Welterweight

Jason Witt vs Josh Quinlan

Featherweight

Nate Landwehr vs Zubaira Tukhugov

Lightweight

Terrance McKinney vs Erick Gonzalez

Women’s flyweight

Ariane Lipski vs Priscila Cachoeira

Middleweight

Sam Alvey vs Michal Oleksiejczyk

Heavyweight

Augusto Sakai vs Serghei Spivac

Welterweight

Vincente Luque vs Geoff Neal