Welterweight Sluggers Join UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

Following UFC 277 in Dallas, the Octagon returns to the APEX where light heavyweight knockout artists Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill battle in the main event on August 6. Before they duke it out, however, several intriguing fights precede them, including a marquee welterweight matchup between Vicente “The Silent Assassin” Luque and Geoff “Handz of Steel” Neal.
Luque has long been a must-see fighter, finishing all but two of his 21 professional wins, including submission wins over Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa as well as knockout victories over Jalin Turner and Bryan Barberena. The Brazilian is coming off a loss in his first main event to Belal Muhammad and is keen to get back on track toward title contention.
Texas-native Neal rebounded nicely from his first two losses in the UFC to earn a split decision win over Santiago Ponzinbbio at UFC 269. The Fortis MMA product and Contender Series alumnus started his UFC journey with five consecutive wins, including four knockouts. The matchup with Luque provides yet another opportunity for Neal to get into the top-10 and get some momentum for his own climb to contender-status.
Elsewhere on the card, all-action lightweight Terrance McKinney returns, as does “The Queen of Violence” Ariane Lipski, strawweight up-and-comer Cory McKenna and Brazilian heavyweight riser Augusto Sakai.
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 6. Be sure to check UFC.com regularly for updates, announcements and coverage of the card.
Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill on August 6, 2022:
Women’s bantamweight
Mayra Bueno Silva vs Stephanie Egger
Women’s strawweight
Cory McKenna vs Miranda Granger
Welterweight
Jason Witt vs Josh Quinlan
Featherweight
Nate Landwehr vs Zubaira Tukhugov
Lightweight
Terrance McKinney vs Erick Gonzalez
Women’s flyweight
Ariane Lipski vs Priscila Cachoeira
Middleweight
Sam Alvey vs Michal Oleksiejczyk
Heavyweight
Augusto Sakai vs Serghei Spivac
Welterweight
Vincente Luque vs Geoff Neal
