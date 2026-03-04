Welterweight Contender Bout Between Gilbert Burns And Mike Malott Headlines UFC's Return To Winnipeg

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs MALOTT takes place Saturday, April 18 at Canada Life Centre. The main card will air live at 8pm ET/5pm PT, preceded by the prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT, on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. The early prelims will stream on UFC FIGHT PASS at 5pm ET/2pm PT.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs MALOTT tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10am CT and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.ca. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, March 4 at 10am CT via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, March 5 starting at 10am CT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Burns (22-9, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. USA by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) hopes to start his 2026 campaign with a highlight-reel finish. A former welterweight title challenger, the Brazilian has netted spectacular wins against Jorge Masvidal, Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley. Burns looks to remind fans he’s among the best in the world by halting Malott’s momentum.

Malott (13-2-1, fighting out of Fonthill, Ont.) intends to crack the welterweight Top 15 with a statement performance. A dangerous finisher, he has secured exciting victories over Kevin Holland, Charles Radke and Adam Fugitt. Malott plans to make the most of his first UFC main event opportunity by stopping Burns in emphatic fashion.

Jasudavicius (14-4, fighting out of Niagara, Ont.) strives to turn heads with a dominant performance on home soil. A relentless competitor, she has delivered memorable finishes against Jessica Andrade, Ariane da Silva and Priscila Cachoeira. Jasudavicius looks to defend her spot in the rankings to earn an opportunity at the flyweight Top 5.

Silva (19-6, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) has her sight set on stealing the show behind enemy lines. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, she has earned notable submission victories over Maryna Moroz, Ketlen Souza and Poliana Botelho. Silva hopes to continue her ascent up the 125-pound ladder by taking out Jasudavicius.

