Welterweight Champions Of UFC's Modern Era

The UFC’s Modern Era formally began on November 17, 2000, when the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts were adopted by promotions and jurisdictions worldwide.
Since then, we’ve seen the best of MMA, with new contenders and champions introducing exciting and dynamic elements to the Octagon.
In this article we will discuss the Modern Era welterweight champions who excelled under the bright lights and highlight their title reigns, defenses, and the fights that made them UFC legends.
Modern Era Welterweight Champions
Pat Miletich (1998-2001)
Defeated Mike Burnett at UFC Brazil (10/16/98) to win the UFC welterweight title, which was then called the lightweight title. Miletich defended the title against Jorge Patino, Andre Pederneiras, John Alessio, and Kenichi Yamamoto.
Carlos Newton (2001)
Defeated Pat Miletich by submission at UFC 31 (5/4/2001) to secure the UFC welterweight title.
Matt Hughes (2001-2004)
Defeated Carlos Newton by knockout at UFC 34 on (11/2/2001) to win the UFC welterweight title. Hughes successfully defended his title against Hayato Sakurai, Carlos Newton, Gil Castillo, Sean Sherk, and Frank Trigg.
BJ Penn (2004)
Defeated Hughes at UFC 46 (1/31/2004). Penn was stripped of the title on (5/17/2004) when he left the UFC for K-1.
Matt Hughes (2004-2006)
Defeated Georges St-Pierre at UFC 50 on (10/22/2004) to win. Hughes defended the title against Frank Trigg and BJ Penn, and defeats Royce Gracie in a non-title bout.
Georges St-Pierre (2006-2007)
Defeated Hughes by TKO on (11/18/2006) to win the UFC welterweight title.
Matt Serra (2007)
On This Day: Serra vs St-Pierre 1 | Free Fight
Defeated St-Pierre in the first round at UFC 69 on (6/7/2007) to win the UFC welterweight championship.
Georges St-Pierre (2007-2013)
GEORGES ST-PIERRE NAMED TO UFC HALL OF FAME
Defeated Hughes to win interim title at UFC 79 on (12/29/2007). He then regained the undisputed title by stopping Serra in the second round at UFC 83 on (6/19/2008). GSP successfully defended his title against Jon Fitch, BJ Penn, Thiago Alves, Dan Hardy, Josh Koscheck, Jake Shields, Carlos Condit, Nick Diaz and Johny Hendricks before vacating the title on (12/13/2013).
Johny Hendricks (2014)
Defeated Robbie Lawler at UFC 171 to win the welterweight title (3/15/2014).
Robbie Lawler (2014-2016)
Robbie Lawler | Fighter Timeline
Defeated Hendricks at UFC 181 (12/6/2014) to win the title. He successfully defended the belt against Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit.
Tyron Woodley (2016-2019)
Defeated Lawler at UFC 201 on (7/30/2016) to win the title. He successfully defended the title against Stephen Thompson (twice), Demian Maia and Darren Till.
Kamaru Usman (2019-2022)
Defeated Woodley at UFC 235 on (3/2/2019) to win the title. He successfully defended his title against Colby Covington (twice), Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal (twice).
Leon Edwards (2022-PRESENT)
Leon Edwards: 'Look At Me Now' | UFC 286
Defeated Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 (8/20/2022) via knockout in round five (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Upcoming UFC Welterweight Title Fights
UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3
The UFC returns to London as the O2 will once again host an epic PPV event. British UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines the card against No. 1 ranked Kamaru Usman in a trilogy bout at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3.
