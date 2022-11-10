Wellington Turman Plots His Course

“So nice. Close to my home. I can drive here from there, I feel at home” he laughs, referencing the easy commute from his adopted base of Connecticut. But, of course, the real thrill is the same for every fighter before him: it’s the hallowed ground of combat sports that has earned it the nickname “The Mecca.”

“This was my dream. I always dreamed to fight at MSG, and Saturday I'm going to fight there. I'm so happy.”

How To Watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira In Your Country

He really is happy, that much is evident. Turman is one of the most effervescent personalities on the entire UFC 281 card, laughing his way through interviews and media, calling anyone he meets “Bro.” You wouldn’t guess by his infectious demeanor that he’s in the middle of cutting weight for a prelim bout with Andre Petroski, and that’s just one of the many lessons he’s learned from his friend, mentor, coach and gym-owner Glover Teixeira.

“Glover is so nice. He teaches me a lot of things in the gym and outside of the gym. To be more relaxed. Enjoy the fight week, don't think about just the fight. Like I said, this was my dream to fight at MSG and now I'm here. I need to enjoy it. Do the interviews and everything happily. I learned a lot from that guy. It’s so good to be with him every day.”