Welcome To The UFC: Rongzhu

One of three UFC 261 fighters signed from the UFC Academy Combine from the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, China, he carries with him a trajectory that allows him to feel that UFC gold is the simply the next task, not an insurmountable one.

Described as a “phenom” in his native China, Rongzhu had his first pro fight just days after his 16th birthday in 2016. Now at the still-tender age of 21, he’s managed to compile at 17-3 career record, most of it under the WLF banner, and is ranked among the pound-for-pound best in his country the past three years.