Welcome To The UFC: Liang Na

While new to large portions of the mainstream UFC audience, she’s far from a novice, having already compiled a 15-4 professional record. Most of those fights came under the prestigious WLF banner, but “Dragon Girl” has also fought for the likes of Heroine FC and Bellator. She enters the UFC on a four-fight win streak, three of those by first-round finish. In her China homeland, she is perennially ranked among the best pound-for-pound women’s fighters.

How To Watch UFC 261 In Your Country

As a youth, her parents enrolled her in martial arts classes to counter her self-described “naughty” behavior. It was there that she not only found an outlet and discipline, but also a love of the game. She particularly excelled at wrestling and spent seven years studying and refining the skill.