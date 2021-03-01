 Skip to main content
Athletes

Welcome To The UFC: Liang Na

UFC Academy Combine Signee Set To Open The Show Saturday At UFC 261
By Steve Latrell, on Twitter: @TheUFSteve • Apr. 20, 2021

Chinese newcomer Liang Na will get the party started in Jacksonville this Saturday when she opens the early prelims vs Ariane Carnelossi at UFC 261. One of four athletes on the card representing China, she’s the first woman (and third fighter overall) to be signed from the UFC Academy Combine from the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, China.

While new to large portions of the mainstream UFC audience, she’s far from a novice, having already compiled a 15-4 professional record. Most of those fights came under the prestigious WLF banner, but “Dragon Girl” has also fought for the likes of Heroine FC and Bellator. She enters the UFC on a four-fight win streak, three of those by first-round finish. In her China homeland, she is perennially ranked among the best pound-for-pound women’s fighters.

How To Watch UFC 261 In Your Country

As a youth, her parents enrolled her in martial arts classes to counter her self-described “naughty” behavior. It was there that she not only found an outlet and discipline, but also a love of the game. She particularly excelled at wrestling and spent seven years studying and refining the skill.

Liang Na at the UFC Performance Institute, Shanghai

"She's strong, she's powerful and she's fast, and she's able to express that" says Gavin Pratt of the UFC PI. "But from the movement point of view? Sometimes I don't know how she does it. But she does it, and that's all the matters. I think that's her secret."

UFC 261 COUNTDOWN: Usman vs Masvidal 2 | Zhang vs Namajunas | Shevchenko vs Andrade | Hall vs Weidman | Full Episode | Order Here

She attributes at least part of that well-rounded skillset to the tutelage of on the “first wave” of Chinese MMA fighters, Coach Jiang Longyung. Long before MMA was a central or fully-sponsored sport in his country, “The Northern Tiger” was something of rarity, pursuing the sport independently, and putting together an accomplished pro career of his own. It’s that warrior spirit he’s been successful in imparting to his students, not the least of which is Liang.

Liang Na

Like so many of her female peers currently in the sport, Liang credits seeing Ronda Rousey fight in her prime with her inspiration to make the jump from traditional martial arts to MMA in 2016, and It’s success like Rousey’s she’s hoping to emulate. And seeing her countryman Zhang Weili dominate at the highest levels of the UFC, the 24-year old knows that dream is attainable.

RELATED: Welcome To The UFC: Rongzhu

The first chapter in that dream starts with Carnelossi, who like Liang will be looking for her first UFC win. She describes her opponent as both “tough” and “aggressive,” and knows the Brazilian will look to keep things on the feet where she can unload her trademark striking.

Order UFC 261 Here

Out of competition since September 2019, Carnelossi was last seen in the Octagon in her UFC debut against Angela Hill, where a doctor’s stoppage halted a 12-fight win streak. If there’s such a thing as “ring rust,” that would favor Liang who is fresh off of a win this past January.

Whatever unfolds, it will reward the viewers in their seats for the early prelims this Saturday, kicking off at 6pm/3pm ETPT on both ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Tags
strawweight
china
Early Prelims
Fight Pass
Khabib Surprises DC On UFC 260 Weigh-Ins Show
Athletes

Khabib Surprises DC On Weigh-Ins Show

Khabib Nurmagomedov joined the UFC 260 Weigh-in Show to award Daniel Cormier with a five-star rating in EA Sports UFC 4 and talks about his retirement.

Watch the Video
Miesha Tate Talks UFC Comeback
Athletes

Miesha Tate Talks UFC Comeback

"Cupcake" drops by the UFC 260 Weigh-Ins Show to discuss the big news with Laura Sanko, DC and Aljamain Sterling.

Watch the Video
Jazwares Action Figures
Athletes

New Action Figures Available Now In UFC Store

Collect The Second Wave Of Limited-Edition Figures From Jazwares Including Amanda Nunes, Conor McGregor, Francis Ngannou, Jorge Masvidal

More