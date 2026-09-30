Welcome To The UFC | DWCS, Season 10, Week 8

The bout sheet may have ended up one fight smaller than originally intended, but there was still more than enough action for the fans inside Meta APEX as four more fighters earned contracts on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10.
England’s George Staines, Senegal’s Adama Diop, Peru’s Ian Eskuza and Brazil’s Aieza Bertolso all earned UFC opportunities through their respective performances in Las Vegas, despite some slightly mixed feedback on their fights from UFC CEO Dana White.
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Aieza Bertolso
Brazilian strawweight Aieza Bertolso got the night underway in fine style with a superb first-round submission finish of Camila Reynoso. Bertolso’s inverted D’Arce choke submission showcased her grappling skills as she used her striking to close the distance, took her opponent to the mat, then finished the job.
It was clean, clinical, and dominant, and an easy call for White to award her a UFC contract.
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“You looked great on your feet. You looked great on the ground,” he said. “You're 8-0 at 25 years old. You were a 5-to-1 favorite. I don't believe anybody is ever a 5-to-1 favorite, especially here at the Contender Series. You were definitely a 5-to-1 favorite! You looked amazing, and I think you're going to be a great addition to the 115-pound division. Welcome to the UFC!”
After her UFC contract was confirmed, Bertolso paid tribute to those who helped her to this point in her career and hinted that even bigger things were to come in the UFC.
“Thank you so much, and family, everybody, this is for you,” she said. “You've been with me, and all I have is gratitude for you. Believe me, this is just the start of a journey. Let's go!”
Ian Escuza: Fast And (Almost Too) Furious
Peruvian featherweight Ian Escuza claimed a rapid-fire finish to stop in-form Italian prospect Luca Borando, but the nature of his victory raised a question mark over whether he should get a contract. Escuza hurt Borando with a knee to the midsection, then to the head, but when the Italian went to ground and was on one knee, Escuza hit him with an illegal knee to the head. Referee Herb Dean didn’t see the foul in real time and stopped the fight in what appeared to be a TKO finish. There were conversations at Octagonside between Dean and the commission officials, with the decision made to follow the referee’s in-fight decision, with the illegal knee deemed not to have affected the outcome of the fight. That call divided opinion among those who watched the action unfold live, with White one of those who felt the wrong call was made.
“Now, unfortunately for you, I disagree with the athletic commission,” he told Escuza after the fight. “I think this fight should have been a no contest. It was an illegal knee. I don't think it was intentional, but [it’s] not the way it should have played out. And I don't know how you get in [the UFC] on a DQ or a no contest… But let me tell you this: Sean Shelby just fought hard for you in the back. Sean Shelby said, ‘This guy's great. He's very talented.’ Don't make Sean regret this! Welcome to the UFC!”
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Following the announcement of his contract, Escuza revisited with Laura Sanko backstage and delivered a message to UFC matchmaker Shelby, who had fought so hard to convince White to give him a contract.
“First of all, Sean Shelby, I promise you this is gonna be worth it. I'm gonna work my ass every day to make it worth it. I promise,” he said. “Thank you, Dana White, for the opportunity. This is huge for me right now. You know, I was a little surprised also with Dana. I was a little afraid, but we made it. I worked really hard for this moment. Of course, [the illegal knee] was an accident, I didn’t see nothing. Let’s go.”
Adama Diop: Criticism Before Contract
Adama Diop was the toast of Senegal after he earned a UFC contract following his TKO victory over Zaurbek Sabanov, but his contract didn’t come until he received some stinging criticism from White, who was far from impressed with some of the technique on show.
“All right, big guy. Your fight was horrible, sloppy, and one of the worst fights I've ever seen on the Contender Series,” he began. “Your stand-up is horrible. You tried to wrestle your way to a win till the crowd started booing you out of this place. And if you fought in the UFC, a UFC heavyweight will knock your ass out the way this kid did and get the win… And here's the even bigger problem: you're 31 years old. So, if you don't get this opportunity tonight, what are you gonna do? Where are you gonna end up? How's it gonna go?”
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But then, White finished with a U-turn, as he said with a smile, “Don't f****** make me regret this!”
Diop accepted both the criticism and the contract with humility and gratitude.
“I am proud of myself, and proud of the work that I’ve done, because that’s what I’ve been dreaming of,” he said. “It’s just a dream I wanted to make a reality. So, if Dana White gives advice and comment, he’s the president. He knows better all the fights since all the fights [started] here. So all I have to do is go back and work hard.”
George Staines: Slam-Dunk Contract
The final bout of the night saw an intriguing lightweight contest, as England’s undefeated George Staines took on 6-foot-3 finisher Loai Abushaar, who came into the fight with a 100 percent finish rate.
On paper, it looked like a tricky test for Staines, but the Next Generation MMA product stepped up and delivered a highlight-reel performance as he finished Abushaar in 61 seconds with the first slam knockout in Contender Series history.
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Unsurprisingly after a performance like that, White didn’t hesitate to give Staines a UFC deal.
“George, you were up against a massive guy at 155 pounds, and you absolutely destroyed him,” he said. “One of the greatest finishes ever. You made it look easy. Congratulations, and welcome to the UFC!”
With his UFC contract safely secured, Staines said he’s ready to make a swift turnaround to get his UFC career off and running.
When Sanko asked him how soon he felt he could start making waves in the lightweight division, Staines replied, “Quite quickly! Very quickly after that performance.
“And I’m starting to get more finishes now. People think I’m a decision merchant, but I’m getting the finishes.”
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Staines also said he’d be happy to take on a short-notice assignment to get things moving, as he playfully took aim at his teammate, Paddy Pimblett, who was heckling him from behind the camera.
“As soon as possible,” said Staines. “I can make weight pretty quick. Not like [Pimblett], where he gets too big. I stay quite light. He gets too fat! I’ll take the last-minute spot for the gym. I don’t mind doing that!”