Welcome To The UFC | DWCS, Season 10, Week 8

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Peruvian featherweight Ian Escuza claimed a rapid-fire finish to stop in-form Italian prospect Luca Borando, but the nature of his victory raised a question mark over whether he should get a contract. Escuza hurt Borando with a knee to the midsection, then to the head, but when the Italian went to ground and was on one knee, Escuza hit him with an illegal knee to the head. Referee Herb Dean didn’t see the foul in real time and stopped the fight in what appeared to be a TKO finish. There were conversations at Octagonside between Dean and the commission officials, with the decision made to follow the referee’s in-fight decision, with the illegal knee deemed not to have affected the outcome of the fight. That call divided opinion among those who watched the action unfold live, with White one of those who felt the wrong call was made.

“Now, unfortunately for you, I disagree with the athletic commission,” he told Escuza after the fight. “I think this fight should have been a no contest. It was an illegal knee. I don't think it was intentional, but [it’s] not the way it should have played out. And I don't know how you get in [the UFC] on a DQ or a no contest… But let me tell you this: Sean Shelby just fought hard for you in the back. Sean Shelby said, ‘This guy's great. He's very talented.’ Don't make Sean regret this! Welcome to the UFC!”

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Following the announcement of his contract, Escuza revisited with Laura Sanko backstage and delivered a message to UFC matchmaker Shelby, who had fought so hard to convince White to give him a contract.

“First of all, Sean Shelby, I promise you this is gonna be worth it. I'm gonna work my ass every day to make it worth it. I promise,” he said. “Thank you, Dana White, for the opportunity. This is huge for me right now. You know, I was a little surprised also with Dana. I was a little afraid, but we made it. I worked really hard for this moment. Of course, [the illegal knee] was an accident, I didn’t see nothing. Let’s go.”

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