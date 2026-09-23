Welcome To The UFC | DWCS, Season 10, Week 7

Four of Tuesday night’s winners, plus two fighters who didn’t get the W, ended the night with UFC contracts, as victors Alvi Dasuyev, Marcos Degli, Piero Guaylupo, and Damian Piwowarczyk, plus losers on the night Callum Connor and Jaden Ortega, all earning deals from UFC President and CEO Dana White.

Damian Piwowarczyk: Polish power

The night kicked off with a TKO finish as Poland’s Damian Piwowarczyk turned around a slow start to finish strongly as he stopped Germany’s Emilio Quissua with five seconds left in the opening round of their light heavyweight matchup.

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Piwowarczyk had to play defense early as Quissua pushed the pace in the opening exchanges and found a home for his strikes. But as the round wore on, it almost felt like Piwowarczyk realized his opponent didn’t have the power to hurt him, and he stepped forward with confidence, and started to land shots of his own.

Once his strikes connected, the fight turned his way; he eventually dropped and finished Quissua to earn the victory and a UFC contract from the boss.