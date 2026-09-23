Welcome To The UFC | DWCS, Season 10, Week 7

Another spectacular evening of fights at Meta APEX saw six fighters earn UFC contracts on Week 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series.
Four of Tuesday night’s winners, plus two fighters who didn’t get the W, ended the night with UFC contracts, as victors Alvi Dasuyev, Marcos Degli, Piero Guaylupo, and Damian Piwowarczyk, plus losers on the night Callum Connor and Jaden Ortega, all earning deals from UFC President and CEO Dana White.
Damian Piwowarczyk: Polish power
The night kicked off with a TKO finish as Poland’s Damian Piwowarczyk turned around a slow start to finish strongly as he stopped Germany’s Emilio Quissua with five seconds left in the opening round of their light heavyweight matchup.
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Piwowarczyk had to play defense early as Quissua pushed the pace in the opening exchanges and found a home for his strikes. But as the round wore on, it almost felt like Piwowarczyk realized his opponent didn’t have the power to hurt him, and he stepped forward with confidence, and started to land shots of his own.
Once his strikes connected, the fight turned his way; he eventually dropped and finished Quissua to earn the victory and a UFC contract from the boss.
“Damian, great first round. Emilio's a tough guy,” said White. “He was putting it on you in that first round. And what do you do? Knock him out with less than 10 seconds left in the first round! Congratulations, you're in the UFC!”
It was the culmination of a lot of hard work from Piwowarczyk, who trained relentlessly for his opportunity and fought through the pain barrier and a broken toe to get the victory and the UFC contract.
“It's one of the best moments in my life,” said the Pole. “I put a lot of work to this moment. My camp is really long, like three or four months. We come here for about two weeks to acclimatize to training at the UFC PI, and I just put a lot of work to be here in top shape. This is a new Polish wave. “The King of Chaos.” I like the chaos in fights, and I’ll try to show you more of my skill.”
Piero Guaylupo and Callum Connor: Instant classic = two contracts
Rival lightweight hopefuls Guaylupo and Callum Connor went back and forth for 15 breathless minutes as they racked up almost 400 significant strikes between them in a wild scrap.
After the pair both left it all inside the Octagon, it was left to the judges to decide the winner. And although it was Guaylupo who emerged with the unanimous decision victory, both men would end the night celebrating, as White announced that he would be giving both fighters UFC contracts.
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“Both of these guys are in the hospital right now, Callum and Piero, as they should be,” said White. “One of the greatest fights you will ever see on Tuesdays or Saturdays or any other day. This fight could be a Fight of the Year contender. So, for Piero to be 21 years old and fight the way he did was incredible. But it takes two guys to make a great fight. I'm taking them both!”
Marcos Degli: Flyweight’s next new danger-man
Brazilian flyweight Marcos Degli was locked in and knew exactly what he needed to do when he faced American Paris Moran, and he delivered a performance full of aggression and desire as he overpowered Moran en route to a one-armed rear-naked choke finish late in the second round.
It extended the LFA flyweight champion’s superb win streak and earned him a shot on the big stage with the UFC.
“Marcos, what a nasty, incredible sub you pulled off tonight,” said White. “Thirteen-fight win streak. How can I say no to you? I can’t. Get over here!”
Degli’s contract success came after a period of mourning for the Brazilian, who lost a beloved family member earlier in the year.
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“I lost my grandma at the start of the year, and I wished she was here to see that her grandson made it,” said an emotional Degli. “We made it! I'm sure that she'd be really proud. I'm going to make her really proud. And to thank my entire family, [and] especially my wife. She's the most invaluable thing that I have in my life. Somebody who's there for me, no matter what – sadness, health, and everything. She's there for me, so she's the most precious thing I have in my life, and I'll make her proud too.”
Alvi Dasuyev and Jaden Ortega: Back-and-forth war
The co-main event saw welterweight prospects Alvi Dasuyev and Jaden Ortega engage in a wild three-round war that saw Belgium’s Dasuyev seemingly come close to finishing Ortega, only for the gritty Washington native to battle his way back into the contest. In the end, Dasuyev was declared the winner. It was another outstanding Contender Series battle, and one that earned both men UFC contracts.
“Alvi and Jaden, incredible fight!” said White. “[Alvi], this is only the second time that you've ever gone three rounds and 10 fights. Young guy, 24 years old. I look very forward to seeing you grow in the UFC and see what you're able to do. But like I just said a minute ago, Jaden showed up here to fight. It takes two guys to make a great fight! I want him too!“
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Dasuyev was on hand to share his reaction to earning a contract, as he explained that reaching the UFC was a dream accomplished.
“It's a dream that we are here, so we're thankful for Dana and for everybody, for UFC, for the opportunity that they let me fight here,” he said. 'I think it's a dream for every MMA fighter. So I'm one of the many MMA fighters that’s in the UFC, so I’m very happy.”