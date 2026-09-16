Welcome To The UFC | DWCS, Season 10, Week 6

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Abdullaev needed just 19 seconds, and one right hand, to knock Ednilson Santos out cold with one of the cleanest KOs you’ll see as he made himself one of the biggest no-brainer contract offers in Contender Series history.

“Akbar. I mean, I don't even know what to say to you. That punch sounded like a baseball bat!” said White. “I'm going to go out on a limb here, and I'm going to call you possibly the greatest talent that's ever been on this show in 10 years. I think that you are going to be a huge superstar, and a very big threat in this sport. I can't wait to see you fight again. Welcome to the UFC!”

It meant that Abdullaev, who’d had to wait for a full year from his original Contender Series booking to finally get his shot, had delivered the performance he needed to get himself to where he wanted to be – on the biggest stage in mixed martial arts. Now all he wants to do is perform.

“I’m happy to be a part of the UFC, and it was not important for me how I got here – through Contender Series, just a straight contract, or any other way. But I dreamed I’d be here, and I’m here,” he said. “Give me fights. I’m ready to fight in October or November.”

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Luis Hernandez: Are you not entertained?!