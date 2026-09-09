Welcome To The UFC | DWCS, Season 10, Week 5

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Quentin Pasley: The quiet storm

A lot of fighters arrive at the Meta APEX looking to make as much noise as possible in a bid to catch the eye of UFC boss White. But shouting from the rooftops isn’t Quentin Pasley’s style. Pasley had only fought three times professionally before his appearance at Meta APEX on Tuesday night – a fact that had White questioning why the 24-year-old was headlining a card full of fighters with significantly more experience.

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Pasley needed less than a round to answer that question as he showcased his composure in the biggest bout of his career against fellow undefeated prospect in Arlind Berisha, knocking him out cold with some of the nastiest ground-and-pound elbows you’ll see. It was a performance that reminded White of a certain former champion, whose resumé stands alone as the greatest in the sport’s history.

“After the fight, including myself, lots of Jon Jones talk,” White said. “You remind a lot of people of Jon Jones tonight. You are very exciting, kid. We are all looking forward to seeing you fight again. Get over here!”

After getting word of his UFC contract, the softly-spoken light heavyweight admitted he was flattered to have his performance evoke memories of a young Jon Jones.