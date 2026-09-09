Welcome To The UFC | DWCS, Season 10, Week 5

Four more prospects joined the UFC roster after another action-packed night of fights on Season 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series.
WEEK 5: Results + Scorecards
Week 5 saw light heavyweight Quentin Pasley, welterweight Isaac Moreno, middleweight Martin Kozak, and flyweight Christian Natividad each earn UFC contracts after the four undefeated fighters scored impressive wins in front of UFC President and CEO Dana White to eventually hear the four words they hoped to hear at the end of the night: “Welcome to the UFC!”
Quentin Pasley: The quiet storm
A lot of fighters arrive at the Meta APEX looking to make as much noise as possible in a bid to catch the eye of UFC boss White. But shouting from the rooftops isn’t Quentin Pasley’s style. Pasley had only fought three times professionally before his appearance at Meta APEX on Tuesday night – a fact that had White questioning why the 24-year-old was headlining a card full of fighters with significantly more experience.
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Pasley needed less than a round to answer that question as he showcased his composure in the biggest bout of his career against fellow undefeated prospect in Arlind Berisha, knocking him out cold with some of the nastiest ground-and-pound elbows you’ll see. It was a performance that reminded White of a certain former champion, whose resumé stands alone as the greatest in the sport’s history.
“After the fight, including myself, lots of Jon Jones talk,” White said. “You remind a lot of people of Jon Jones tonight. You are very exciting, kid. We are all looking forward to seeing you fight again. Get over here!”
After getting word of his UFC contract, the softly-spoken light heavyweight admitted he was flattered to have his performance evoke memories of a young Jon Jones.
"I gotta have a smile. Just thankful for it all," he said. "That's my favorite fighter, so to hear that comparison is crazy.”
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But Pasley made sure to stress that he’s no “Bones” copycat as he looks to carve his own niche in the UFC in the months and years ahead.
"I'm my own person. I got my own style," he stated.
Isaac Moreno: Signing the contract, then tying the knot
Undefeated welterweight striker Isaac Moreno produced a strong display to outbattle Brazilian Reginaldo Junior for a unanimous decision victory to earn a UFC contract and revealed that immediately after the event he was heading to the Little White Chapel to get married.
Moreno revealed his impending nuptials when chatting with Laura Sanko after his victory, and all that remained was to see if White would make it a double celebration by awarding him a UFC contract. And, as White began his assessment of Moreno’s performance, it sounded like the UFC boss could go either way with his decision as he kept Moreno on tenterhooks right until the end of his comments.
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“I like that I got to see a lot from you tonight,” he said. “You fought a guy that has four knockouts, five submissions, so you were in danger everywhere in the fight.”
He then asked, “I got a question for you: Why, with two minutes of the third round [remaining], you just get up from a really bad position, and then you shoot on a guy that you just got out of a bad position from? I'm not your coach or your f****** dad or anybody, but I had to ask you that question… Listen, you're 28 years old, you're now 9-0, and I'm gonna be honest with you. I had to fight a little bit with the matchmakers. They're not believers. I am!
“Isaac, congratulations on getting into the UFC, and congratulations on your wedding!”
Isaac Moreno is getting married right after this 😳👏— UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) September 9, 2026
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It was the perfect pre-wedding present for Moreno and his bride-to-be, as they celebrated him joining the biggest stage in mixed martial arts, and the chance to compete with the best fighters on the planet. But, perhaps just as importantly, it meant that he could head off to get married with barely a scratch on his face.
"Yeah, I mean, my teeth are all intact, so we're ready to go!" he smiled. "Yeah, we had planned it already, and I told my wife that I was going to come back with a contract, and we did it!”
Martin Kozak: There’s a new boss at 185 pounds
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You don’t see too many 6-foot-4 middleweights in the UFC, so when Slovakian striker Martin “CEO” Kozak stepped into the Octagon to take on Christian Echols, he caught the eye immediately.
When you see a fighter with such physical advantages, the expectation level often rises, because you expect to see them putting the height and reach discrepancy to good use. Only the best manage to do that well, and Kozak did so to great effect as he pieced up Echols through the first round, then finished him in the second to make “The CEO’s” contract offer one of the easiest decisions of the night for UFC CEO White.
Martin, 24 years old, 7-0, 100 percent finish rate. You also have a 6-0 amateur background,” said White, as he listed off Kozak’s key stats. “I think that you have a very bright future in the UFC, my friend. Get over here!”
It meant that Kozak achieved his stated goal of becoming the youngest Slovakian fighter to make it to the UFC, and he said he’s keen to get into the Octagon as soon as possible, once he’s back to 100 percent.
"I can't describe this feeling, it's amazing," he said. "I want to take care of a few little injuries and get back to work as soon as possible, and start climbing the rankings."
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Christian Natividad: ‘The Hawaiian Punch’ finds its mark
The night kicked off with a picture-perfect body-shot finish, courtesy of Christian Natividad, who lived up to his fighting moniker of “The Hawaiian Punch” by landing a peach of a shot to finish 7-1 finisher Colton Loud in the opening bout of the evening. Undefeated Natividad stepped into the Octagon as the noticeably smaller man, but he made light of those physical disadvantages as he quickly got himself into range. And when Loud connected with a thumping body kick, Natividad instantly replied with a savage left to the liver that folded up his man for a 70-second finish.
It was as clean a performance as you could wish to see from an undefeated prospect in the Contender Series, and it made White’s job easy as he made Natividad his first contract-winner of the night.
“10-0 now, coming in on a week's notice against a much bigger guy, and you finish with an incredible body shot. I mean, you couldn't open the show better,” said White. “You couldn't perform better. Welcome to the UFC!”
After receiving the news of his UFC contract, Natividad put the rest of the UFC flyweight division on notice as he served warning that what we’d just witnessed was just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his fighting abilities.
"I'm more than excited to join the roster and fight one of those guys and run through the division," he stated. "Let me know, and I'll be there. I've been saying I'm ready whenever. I took this fight on nine days' notice, and look what happened. Just wait till I have a six-week camp and see what I can do.”
DWCS Season 10, Week 5 Results
Signed and sealed ✍️— UFC (@ufc) September 9, 2026
Quentin Pasley, Isaac Moreno, Martin Kozak, & Christian Natividad earn UFC contracts after their performances in Week 5 of #DWCS!
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Quentin Pasley defeats Arlind Berisha via knockout (elbows) – Round 1, 4:41
Isaac Moreno defeats Reginaldo Junior via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Martin Kozak defeats Christian Echols via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:32
Apollo Gomes defeats Kwon Won Il via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Christian Natividad defeats Colton Loud via TKO (body shot) – Round 1, 1:10