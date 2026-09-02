Welcome To The UFC | DWCS, Season 10, Week 4

“I put a post on Instagram last week. In my Notes app on my phone, I put ‘One life, one chance. UFC, or nothing else,’” he explained. “That was eight years ago, and I've lived with it ever since. So, I’ve been pushing to get here, [and] this is the foot in the door now.”

And Darby made clear that he wants to make an impact in the UFC’s stacked welterweight division and wants to get started at the earliest possible opportunity.

How To Watch Dana White's Contender Series Season 10 In Your Country

“I'm not just here to stay here and not fight,” he stated. “I want to fight as soon as possible. I'm going to ask Dana to get me on [a fight card] as soon as possible … Whenever they want me to, I’m good to go. I can make the weight handy enough. If they want me out next weekend, I’m good to go. September 5, France, let’s go!”

Modestino Rodrigues: All gas, no brakes

Brazilian middleweight Modestino Rodrigues arrived at the UFC determined to let his fists do the talking. And based on what we saw on Tuesday night, he had a lot to say in a very short space of time.

Rodrigues came flying out of his corner and immediately let his hands go as he overwhelmed Contender Series returnee Brandon Holmes for a blistering 15-second TKO finish.

It was a crushing defeat for Holmes, who had suffered a defeat via an early referee’s stoppage on his previous Contender Series appearance, and White felt strongly that Holmes was the victim of another early stoppage this time around, too.