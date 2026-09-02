Welcome To The UFC | DWCS, Season 10, Week 4

After three weeks and 15 UFC contracts awarded, Season 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series kept up its relentless pace in Week 4, as five more fighters were added to the UFC roster after contract-winning performances in Las Vegas.
Cage Warriors contender Adam Darby, former K-1 kickboxing ace Modestino Rodrigues, Lux Fight League’s Silvestre Sanchez, Chute Boxe-trained heavyweight Gabriel Lorenco, and LFA vet Adam Livingston each earned UFC deals after scoring impressive victories as the latest batch of Tuesday night fights delivered the goods once again at Meta APEX.
Adam Darby: A masterclass of distance striking
Ireland’s Adam Darby showed that he was in the featured bout of the night for a reason, as he produced a performance that Dana White himself called “a masterclass”.
WEEK 4: Results + Scorecards
Darby used his length to outstanding effect as he proceeded to piece up a teak-tough Patrick Rivera over the course of two and a half rounds before a combination of the Octagon side doctor and referee Chris Tognioni decided that enough was enough and waved off the contest.
It was a virtually punch-perfect performance from Darby, who ended the night celebrating a UFC contract as he heard those famous four words, “Welcome to the UFC!”
White started by paying tribute to Rivera’s toughness, before sharing his excitement and enthusiasm for Darby’s performance.
“With this last fight, I want to start off by saying, Patrick Rivera, you are one of the toughest human beings that I've ever seen in my life!” he said.
“And Adam, I told the matchmakers in the first round, I said this guy's going to finish this fight with leg kicks – an absolute masterclass with leg kicks and setting up other ways to do damage off the leg kicks. But that was before I knew that Patrick Rivera was a cyborg! I mean, the guy never limped. He never flinched. He didn't switch stances. He didn't. And thank God the ref stopped that fight. His corner should have stopped the fight. But you systematically just broke this guy down. Absolutely surgical. Welcome to the UFC!”
For Darby, it was the fulfillment of a dream, as he made good on the promise to himself in a note he’d written on his phone eight years ago.
“I put a post on Instagram last week. In my Notes app on my phone, I put ‘One life, one chance. UFC, or nothing else,’” he explained. “That was eight years ago, and I've lived with it ever since. So, I’ve been pushing to get here, [and] this is the foot in the door now.”
And Darby made clear that he wants to make an impact in the UFC’s stacked welterweight division and wants to get started at the earliest possible opportunity.
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“I'm not just here to stay here and not fight,” he stated. “I want to fight as soon as possible. I'm going to ask Dana to get me on [a fight card] as soon as possible … Whenever they want me to, I’m good to go. I can make the weight handy enough. If they want me out next weekend, I’m good to go. September 5, France, let’s go!”
Modestino Rodrigues: All gas, no brakes
Brazilian middleweight Modestino Rodrigues arrived at the UFC determined to let his fists do the talking. And based on what we saw on Tuesday night, he had a lot to say in a very short space of time.
Rodrigues came flying out of his corner and immediately let his hands go as he overwhelmed Contender Series returnee Brandon Holmes for a blistering 15-second TKO finish.
It was a crushing defeat for Holmes, who had suffered a defeat via an early referee’s stoppage on his previous Contender Series appearance, and White felt strongly that Holmes was the victim of another early stoppage this time around, too.
“One of the worst stoppages I've ever seen on the Contender Series. Horrible stoppage by the ref,” said White, before addressing Rodrigues directly.
“Not your fault!” he said. “You were doing your job and doing what you were supposed to do. You were all over this guy. Come on over here!”
It meant that Rodrigues became the latest Brazilian fighter to join the UFC roster, with the former K-1 kickboxing ace overcome with pride and happiness after achieving his dream of reaching the big stage with the UFC.
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“Just immense happiness and joy,” he explained. “It hasn't dawned on me yet, but I know why this worked. It was nine months away from my family sacrificing to be right here. I’ll continue to work for the people, and that’s what I’d like to say. I will work even harder to put on a show for you guys.”
Silvestre Sanchez: Power-packed 155er
Silvestre Sanchez engaged in an entertaining back-and-forth battle with England’s Liam McCracken in their lightweight matchup, with the Mexican prospect showing off a number of facets of his MMA game before eventually putting the capstone on a strong performance with a huge knockout in the third round.
Sanchez showcased his pressure fighting abilities as he walked down McCracken, executed takedowns, showed some solid ground and pound, and even came close to locking up an armbar submission.
In the end, though, it was a huge left hook that got the job done as he flattened the game McCracken to claim the victory, and a UFC contract from White, who was impressed with the way Sanchez continued to push for the finish.
“Sanchez, this was a tough one for me,” White admitted. “I swear to God, there was like two minutes and 15 seconds left to the round, and I was sitting there thinking, ‘This is a great fight. Liam's a tough kid. But Sanchez is only 24 years old. Maybe he needs some more experience.’ And then, boom!
“When you come on this show, don't let me say, ‘Ah, maybe he's too young. Maybe he's this. Maybe he's that.’ Get your ass over here! You're in the UFC!”
And, after his contract was confirmed, Sanchez recounted his conversation with White, where the UFC boss told him something pretty similar.
"He said that he thought it was 1-1 going into the third round. Maybe this guy's too young. Maybe he's not experienced enough. Maybe he needs to get more experience," Sanchez recalled. "And as soon as he was thinking that, here came the left hook and he said, 'Do not let me think. And you guys, you did exactly that. You never let me think about it.'"
Sanchez didn’t, and he’s now a UFC fighter as a result.
Gabriel Lorenco: A new ‘heavyweight beast’ has arrived
Brazil’s Gabriel Lorenco produced a display full of venom as he demolished American Charlie Cleveland in their heavyweight matchup to earn a UFC roster spot and immediately put the rest of the division on notice.
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Lorenco needed just two minutes and two seconds to get the job done, as he rocked, dropped, and finished Cleveland in vicious fashion to announce his arrival as the latest new danger man to join the UFC heavyweight division.
“Gabriel. All I can say to you is incredible performance!” said White. “The UFC has a new 26-year-old heavyweight beast! Welcome, Gabriel!”
Loreno was elated to earn his UFC contract and said that now that he’s reached the big stage, the hard work only gets harder from here.
"This is the happiest day in my life," said Lorenco. "That's what you work for. I'm so happy to be here, and I think what changes now is that you work double. I'm ready to go, and that's what we're going to do.”
Adam Livingston: Toughest test led to biggest win
The opening bout of the night saw Adam Livingston and Hunter Smith go back and forth for the full 15-minute duration in a thrilling lightweight matchup that left the judges split on the identity of the victor.
In the end, it was Livingston who took the win, and while White admitted he wasn’t sure who had won the fight at the bout’s conclusion, he decided to give the 8-1 fighter from Nassau, New York a shot on the big stage.
“Great fight,” said the UFC boss.“I had it 1-1 going into the last round. Then, towards the end of the third round, the punch stat was even. Me and the matchmakers had no clue who won. A split decision was announced. Great fight, and congratulations, we’re bringing you into the UFC.”
Livingston was over the moon to get the nod from White, especially after being pushed to a split decision for the first time in his professional MMA career.
“Man, I'm living my dream,” he said. “I worked my ass off for almost 10 years now, dedicated my whole life to the sport, and it paid off. I'm so grateful. I'm so thankful. Thank you, Jesus. Thank you to my family. Thank you to my coaches. Thank you, Dana, for giving me the opportunity to be in the UFC.
“And it's just the beginning for me. I know I can perform better. Most of my fights are finishes. This is the first time I went to a split decision like that. I'll make sure it won't happen again.”
DWCS Season 10, Week 4 Results
Adam Darby defeats Patrick Rivera via TKO (doctor stoppage) – Round 3, 2:42
Modestino Rodrigues defeats Brandon Holmes via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:15
Silvestre Sanchez defeats Liam McCracken via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:44
Gabriel Lorenco defeats Charlie Cleveland via knockout (elbow and hammerfists) – Round 1, 2:02
Adam Livingston (29-28, 29-28) defeats Hunter Smith (29-28) via split decision.