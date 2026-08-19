Welcome To The UFC | DWCS Week 2, Season 10

A wild and raucous Meta APEX saw one of the greatest nights in Dana White’s Contender Series history, as the UFC boss awarded SIX contracts after an unforgettable night of fights.
After Week 1 set the bar high, Week 2 took things to another level, with all five winners, plus one of the night’s losers, ending the night with UFC contracts as White welcomed four of them, plus two more who were already in hospital, into the UFC.
Watch The Entire DWCS Season On Paramount+
Kaik Brito: The show-stopper
After a crazy night of fights, the main event had a big job to match the bouts that had preceded it, but Kaik Brito v Namo Fazil delivered, with Brito closing the show with a monstrous overhand right that knocked the seemingly iron-chinned Fazil out cold early in the third round.
It was the perfect way to close an incredible night of fights, and White was still fired-up as he shared his assessment of the Brazilian’s show-stopping performance.
“What could you not say about the main event?” he began. “I mean, the main event was incredible, and the fact that Fazil had so many fans in here going crazy… And Brito, I love your style. I love the way you fight, and you had a guy in your face all night, taking your best shots and coming at you. [You] came out with a flying knee in the third round, tried to finish the fight, and finished it in spectacular fashion. I cannot wait to see you fight in the UFC, my friend! Get over here!”
It means that, at the second time of asking, Brito will get his chance to compete on the sport’s biggest stage, and he’s excited to bring his special brand of MMA to the Octagon later this year.
“I belong here. I knew I deserved to be here, and I was going to put on a show,” he said. “I knew that to be able to come back here and glorify the name of Jesus, God, and say ‘You can come back and do this.’ And to hear the boss say that, and to be happy with what happened, I'm very happy, very grateful, and happy for this opportunity. I want to fight.”
Trent Miller: Von Flue master
The second time was also the charm for middleweight Trent Miller, who cashed as a sizeable underdog as he finished Douglas Rodrigues via second-round Von Flue choke.
It was only the second time in Contender Series history that a fight had been won with a Von Flue choke, as Miller punished Rodrigues for ill-advisedly opting not to let go of his guillotine attempt after Miller slammed him to the canvas.
How To Watch DWCS In Your Country
Upon landing, Miller found himself in the perfect position to apply the rarely-seen technique, and rendered his man unconscious to claim a UFC contract from White, who praised the underdog for throwing all of the pre-fight assumptions in people’s faces to claim the victory.
“Trent. Unfortunately, I am very brutally honest. I'm a very brutally honest guy,” White began, as Miller probably started to worry about what would come next. “I’m going to tell you, Rodriguez was by far the better fighter, in my opinion, and he was a 5/1 favorite. But you said, ‘F*** that s***!’ Not only did you win the first round, you came in and beat him in the second round by Von Flue choke. Get over here! You're in the UFC, brother!”
It was the perfect full-circle moment for Miller, who lost out to Ryan Gandra at the Meta APEX one year ago. But, on his return to the Contender Series, Miller made that second chance count as he claimed a memorable victory to earn his UFC chance.
“I feel amazing,” said an elated Miller. “I don't care what the odds say. I don't care what the haters say. I'm gonna go out there and put my heart and soul on the line and give it my all, every time.”
RECAP: Week 2 Results + Scorecards
Miller also spoke about the rarely-seen technique as he earned his UFC spot with a Von Flue choke.
“It’’s amazing. I mean, the Von Flue is not even something I practice very often,” he admitted. “I've got it a few times in practice, but I picked him up when he had that guillotine, and I just felt it and was like, ‘I'm going to go for it,’ and kept putting that pressure until the ref pulled me off. I didn't even realize he went out, actually. I was going to hold it until he did, though!”
Cristian Perez: The Mexican sniper
Mexican lightweight Cristian Perez was arguably the biggest winner of the night, as he claimed a UFC contract with his second-round TKO of Logan Paxton, and was immediately added to the upcoming Noche UFC card in Glendale, Arizona, on September 12 as he earned a UFC deal on his second attempt at Meta APEX.
“Perez, incredible fight again. Two very tough, durable guys, and Christian Perez could not have looked any better than he did tonight,” said White. “And actually, what I would love to do, I hope he wants to fight on UFC Noche. I'd love to throw him on the Noche card!”
The news was music to the ears of Perez, who enjoyed a double celebration as he reveled in the news of his UFC contract, and his first UFC event booking.
“Very happy and very grateful for this moment, for the UFC, with Dana, and all I want is to fight,” Perez told Paul Felder after his contract was confirmed… I’m ready to fight. All you have to do is put me up to fight, and I’ll be ready for it!”
Alik Lorenz: Redemption man
Last August, Alik Lorenz was finished in 30 seconds by Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev as his Contender Series chance ended in a blink of an eye. But Lorenz returned to his team at The MMA Lab in Phoenix, Arizona, got back to work, and after a 24-second win of his own at LFA 228, found himself back at Meta APEX, looking to put things right.
Matched with the dangerous Mahamed Aly, Lorenz entered the Octagon as a significant underdog, but made a mockery of those odds as he repeatedly hurt the Brazilian with big right hands before dropping him, then finishing him, mid-way through the second round.
“I did not agree with this stoppage. I thought this stoppage was a little early,” admitted White. “But Lorenz was teeing off on him, landing big shots. And by the time this fight started, he was a 4/1 dog… So, when you come in, and you're a 4/1 dog, and you do what you did tonight… Lorenz, get over here! Congratulations!”
It meant that Lorenz exorcised the demons of 12 months ago as he punched his ticket to the big stage.
“Oh man, it's so surreal. I don't even know if I've taken it all in yet,” said a still-disbelieving Lorenz… Just to shake his hand and say thanks, boss, is… I don't know. I can't even put it into words. I'm so excited.”
Roman Puga and Taner Trembley: Warriors celebrate together
The night kicked off with an instant Contender Series classic as Roman Puga and Taner Trembley went toe-to-toe for 15 thrilling minutes as they battled all the way to the scorecards.
Puga got the not from the three judges, who all scored the fight 29-28 in his favor, but the fight was so entertaining, with Trembley playing his part, that White decided to give both men a UFC contract.
“It takes two to make a great fight, and this fight was absolutely incredible,” said the UFC boss. “And because it was such a good fight, I got to see so much well-roundedness and toughness from both guys. So obviously, as soon as this fight was over, I said, ‘Send both these guys to the hospital right now. Let's make sure both these guys are OK.’ … So Puga, it's a no-brainer. I'm definitely bringing him in. And as I was walking out here, [UFC matchmaker] Sean Shelby just grabbed me and said, ’I want Taner, too!’ So both of these guys get a contract with the UFC.”
Neither fighter was on hand to give their immediate reaction to their UFC contracts as they were both in the hospital getting checked out at the time. But the duo did share a picture from the ward as they celebrated their success together.
DWCS Week 2: Official Results
Kaik Brito defeats Namo Fazil via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 0:12
Trent Miller defeats Douglas Rodrigues via submission (Von Flue choke) – Round 2, 1:04
Cristian Perez defeats Logan Paxton via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:06
Alik Lorenz defeats Mahamed Aly via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:23
Roman Puga defeats Taner Trembley via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)