Welcome To The UFC | DWCS Week 2, Season 10

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It was the perfect way to close an incredible night of fights, and White was still fired-up as he shared his assessment of the Brazilian’s show-stopping performance.

“What could you not say about the main event?” he began. “I mean, the main event was incredible, and the fact that Fazil had so many fans in here going crazy… And Brito, I love your style. I love the way you fight, and you had a guy in your face all night, taking your best shots and coming at you. [You] came out with a flying knee in the third round, tried to finish the fight, and finished it in spectacular fashion. I cannot wait to see you fight in the UFC, my friend! Get over here!”

It means that, at the second time of asking, Brito will get his chance to compete on the sport’s biggest stage, and he’s excited to bring his special brand of MMA to the Octagon later this year.

“I belong here. I knew I deserved to be here, and I was going to put on a show,” he said. “I knew that to be able to come back here and glorify the name of Jesus, God, and say ‘You can come back and do this.’ And to hear the boss say that, and to be happy with what happened, I'm very happy, very grateful, and happy for this opportunity. I want to fight.”

Trent Miller: Von Flue master