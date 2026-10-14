Welcome To The UFC: DWCS, Season 10, Week 10

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Eventually, after coming close to finishing the fight at the end of the second round, da Lapa completed the assignment early in the third as he finally dropped Cabral and closed the show with ground strikes to cap a hugely entertaining display that earned him a UFC contract from White.

“Da Lapa. What an incredible fight! Amazing!” said the UFC boss. “Cabral is a tank. I didn't even think that guy was human until you dropped him in the third round. So I always say this: It takes two to make a great fight, and he was definitely a great partner for you this evening … Congratulations! Welcome!”

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An elated da Lapa was still struggling to process everything when he chatted to Laura Sanko after his contract award.

“I started this when I was 14. I started really fighting when I was 16. Now I'm 27 years old, so I’m ready to go for this,” he said. “I’m trying to digest everything that's happening – to be around Dana White, and actually hear him, hear his voice coming to me, saying hi to him, just being close to a guy that I only saw on TV, that I only saw on my phone. And now I'm here, I’m still trying to digest it, but it's just the beginning.”

Luis Francischinelli: A tall task for his rivals

Standing six-foot-six tall, but fighting at 170 pounds, Francischinelli immediately catches the attention before he even throws a punch. But at Meta APEX, he proved that he made that size count as he held off the charge of an aggressive Will Rentz in the early going before eventually finishing him with strikes midway through the first round to earn himself a UFC deal.