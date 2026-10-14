Welcome To The UFC: DWCS, Season 10, Week 10

Week 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series brought the curtain down on Season 10 of the UFC’s talent-finding Tuesday night series, with four more prospects capturing UFC contracts to potentially transform their lives as they graduated to the big leagues with big performances at the Meta APEX.
Women’s bantamweight Smilla Sundell, welterweight Luis Francischinelli, middleweight Douglas de Lapa and lightweight Greg Foster all impressed UFC boss Dana White and matchmakers Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby as they each earned UFC contracts following their respective victories on the night and heard the famous four words every up-and-coming prospect wants to hear: “Welcome to the UFC.”
Greg Foster: Plenty of miles left in the tank
Greg Foster proved to White that signing a 34-year-old prospect was definitely a good idea as he produced an all-action performance to outpoint the equally game Jason Asher after three breathless rounds of lightweight action.
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Foster’s non-stop pressure and relentless pursuit of a finish saw him earn 29-28 scores from all three judges before heading backstage to state his case for a UFC contract.
“Hey, man, not all 2025 Toyota Camrys are the same,” he said. “Some have got more miles than others, and I'm a low-mile car. I got a lot of experience in the game, but I don't have a lot of miles, and I feel better than I did when I was 21, 22 years old.
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“People's success comes at different times. Some people get it earlier [or] middle. Mine's just coming later, and I'm excited to show my journey, how long I've been training, how long I’ve got in the game, and I got plenty of miles and plenty, plenty of great performances like that. So, don't let my age fool you, man. There's too much science and recovery out there. So a lot of us older guys, I think, are very useful. So I'm ready to show that.”
White heard what Foster had to say, and decided to give him a shot.
“The pace you set tonight, the shots you landed, the shots you took, you opened the show the way I love the show to be opened,” said White. “I've never been this excited to see a 34-year-old coming to the UFC. Congratulations!”
Douglas da Lapa: Non-stop striking
Brazilian striker Douglas da Lapa produced a blistering display of striking as he peppered the super-durable Davi Cabral with rapid-fire strikes throughout their middleweight matchup.
Eventually, after coming close to finishing the fight at the end of the second round, da Lapa completed the assignment early in the third as he finally dropped Cabral and closed the show with ground strikes to cap a hugely entertaining display that earned him a UFC contract from White.
“Da Lapa. What an incredible fight! Amazing!” said the UFC boss. “Cabral is a tank. I didn't even think that guy was human until you dropped him in the third round. So I always say this: It takes two to make a great fight, and he was definitely a great partner for you this evening … Congratulations! Welcome!”
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An elated da Lapa was still struggling to process everything when he chatted to Laura Sanko after his contract award.
“I started this when I was 14. I started really fighting when I was 16. Now I'm 27 years old, so I’m ready to go for this,” he said. “I’m trying to digest everything that's happening – to be around Dana White, and actually hear him, hear his voice coming to me, saying hi to him, just being close to a guy that I only saw on TV, that I only saw on my phone. And now I'm here, I’m still trying to digest it, but it's just the beginning.”
Luis Francischinelli: A tall task for his rivals
Standing six-foot-six tall, but fighting at 170 pounds, Francischinelli immediately catches the attention before he even throws a punch. But at Meta APEX, he proved that he made that size count as he held off the charge of an aggressive Will Rentz in the early going before eventually finishing him with strikes midway through the first round to earn himself a UFC deal.
White was certainly impressed with what he saw, and admitted that he’s excited to see what the towering welterweight can achieve in the talent-filled UFC welterweight division.
“Luis, you're 7-1 now. You're 170 pounds. You're 10 feet tall!” he said. “Another fun guy that I'm excited to watch fight in the UFC. Congratulations!”
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Earning a UFC contract was the culmination of a 16-year journey for Francischinelli, who came from humble beginnings to earn the chance to showcase his martial arts skills on the biggest stage in the sport.
“That's the dream. Sixteen years ago, you know?” he said. “Coming from a small town, a hard life with no father, and only my mother, with nine siblings, and she did the best for us. And today I'm here living my dream.”
Smilla Sundell: If you’re good enough, you’re old enough
Swedish Muay Thai ace and former ONE Championship Muay Thai world champion Sundell brought her all-action striking game to the Meta APEX, and while she wasn’t able to find the finish against Aline Pereira, the 21-year-old’s relentless pressure and non-stop striking won over the UFC matchmakers, who convinced White to give “The Hurricane” a UFC contract.
“I thought you had a great fight,” said White. “You obviously dominated, but you're really young, and I think you have nothing but time, and you can get some more experience.
“Mick [Maynard] completely disagrees with me and thinks that you are a serious talent in the women's division. So, I have been outvoted tonight! Welcome to the UFC!”
Sundell was delighted that the vote of confidence by Maynard swayed White into awarding her a UFC contract, and said that things will only get better from here as she continues to refine and adapt her world-class striking game to MMA.
“I'm really happy. This is a dream,” she said. “I know I'm very young, and I know I can grow in the UFC.”