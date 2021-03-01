Welcome To The UFC: Aoriqileng

Dean Amasinger, also of the Performance Institute, agrees, noting the arc of Aoriqileng’s improvement since he began training in the state-of-the-art facility.

WELCOME TO THE UFC: Liang Na | Rongzhu

“The difference from him from the day he stepped on the mats to where he is now is balck and white; two completely different fighters. That’s been really impressive to watch. He’s always had that striking ability, but he was a bit more of a brawler before. Now he’s a lot more technical. He’s one of the best athletes out of the whole group.”