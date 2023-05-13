Welcome Home, Anthony Smith

It would be nice to say that suddenly, the bad trip was over. But that’s not reality. What is reality is that after some hard days, weeks and months, things are a lot different for Smith as he approaches Saturday’s co-main event against Johnny Walker. And yes, they’re better.

“I'm going to be really honest with you,” Smith begins in an interview two weeks out from this weekend’s fight. “I'm really good right now. I'm really good. And I don't care what happens in two weeks. That's what I figured out with my therapist and in long conversations with Marc, that it's none of my business what happens in two weeks.

"I can only control today and I can control my effort and I can control my mindset and the things that I'm focused on. But, I put the work in, and at a certain point you have to accept destiny. And whatever happens on the 13th is destiny. I put the work in. I left no stone unturned and I’m mentally and emotionally healthy. I'm physically in a pretty good spot, I'm light and I'm as strong as I've ever been. So I'm good. I'm really good.”

MORE CHARLOTTE: Jairzinho Rozenstruik Positive | Jailton Almeida's Test | Johnny Walker's Best Moments | Cody Stamann

He's back with Montoya and Factory X, and he’s got a jiu-jitsu match against friendly rival Glover Teixeira set for June, hopefully to be followed by a barbecue with the former champ, but in the meantime, it’s a fight in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Walker, in the one place where nothing else matters than those 15 minutes of combat.

“Once I'm there, it’s the only place I've ever really, truly felt like I belonged,” Smith said. “I fell in love with MMA, and it was less about the fighting; it was more that I finally was somewhere where people just accepted me for who I was. Everybody's the same once you walk in that door. And that's what drew me to the sport initially, that it doesn't matter who you are and what your past is and what your insecurities are and what you have going on at home. Once I walk in the door, it's just me in the gym and or me in that Octagon and I can control it. It's like home.”

Welcome home, Mr. Smith.