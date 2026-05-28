Welcome Back, Rei Tsuruya

“I just got tired of the long hair,” began the Japanese prospect, who traded his shoulder-length black hair for much shorter, spikier locks that have been bleached blonde ahead of his return to action this weekend against Luis Gurule in Macau. “It’s in the way when I’m training, so I cut it short.”

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While his shift in hairstyles is pronounced, so too is the shift in the landscape of the flyweight division since the last time he competed. That night in Las Vegas, a then-undefeated Tsuruya marched into the cage as a short-notice replacement for Bruno Silva, facing off with a talented young upstart from Houston named Joshua Van.

Tsuruya landed on the wrong side of the scorecards in a bout where Van out-struck him by a considerable margin and did well to avoid getting stuck in grappling entanglements for too long, losing his unbeaten record in the process. The bout became the kick-off to Van’s electric 2025 campaign that saw him compete four times and close out the year as the flyweight champion.