Weili Zhang Climbs The Rankings

Zhang was the busier fighter in the first round of the fight, the second bout on the pay-per-view portion of the card, but Torres was able to land a few punches that wore on Zhang’s face. In the second frame, Zhang displayed her well-roundedness, getting the better of Torres on the mat and in the standup exchanges. However, the experienced Torres kept things close, successfully mixing up her attacks as well.

“I knew I could win the fight,” Zhang said through a translator. “But honestly, Tecia is so strong, she’s well-rounded.”

The third round is where Zhang pulled away. After sharing good exchanges on the feet to start the round, Zhang’s cardio proved to be the difference, finishing the final frame in top position and delivering punishment.

“I showed great strength and conditioning,” she said. “But (I) also found a lot of mistakes that I made, a lot of things I need to get improved so hopefully I’ll go back, get training and get myself better.”