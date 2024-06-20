Weigh-In Results | UFC Saudi Arabia

As part of the first-ever Saudi UFC event, UFC fans in the Kingdom can also look forward to another epic showdown in the Octagon as Sergei Pavlovich (18-2, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) takes on Alexander Volkov (37-10, fighting out of Moscow, Russia), in an all-Russian clash of heavyweight titans. With all eyes on the Kingdom, the highly anticipated inaugural Saudi UFC Fight Night is gearing up to be the must-see summer event for both longtime and new UFC fans in the region.

UFC Saudi Arabia airs at a special time! Prelims begin at 12pm ET/9am PT on ESPN & ESPN+, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov Official Weigh-In Results: