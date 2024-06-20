Weigh-In Results | UFC Saudi Arabia

Special Feature
Weigh-in
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov June 22 In Saudi Arabia
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, marks its inaugural event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a showstopping main event between No.3 Robert Whittaker, and rising middleweight star Ikram Aliskerov in partnership with the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) on June 22, 2024.
As part of the first-ever Saudi UFC event, UFC fans in the Kingdom can also look forward to another epic showdown in the Octagon as Sergei Pavlovich (18-2, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) takes on Alexander Volkov (37-10, fighting out of Moscow, Russia), in an all-Russian clash of heavyweight titans. With all eyes on the Kingdom, the highly anticipated inaugural Saudi UFC Fight Night is gearing up to be the must-see summer event for both longtime and new UFC fans in the region.
UFC Saudi Arabia airs at a special time! Prelims begin at 12pm ET/9am PT on ESPN & ESPN+, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (186) vs Ikram Aliskerov (184)
Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Sergei Pavlovich (260) vs Alexander Volkov (258)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (184.5) vs Daniel Rodriguez (184)
Middleweight Bout: Shara Magomedov (185.5) vs Antonio Trocoli (185.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker (206) vs Volkan Oezdemir (206)
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs Jared Gordon (156)
Featherweight Bout: Muhammad Naimov (145.5) vs Felipe Lima (145.5)
Welterweight Bout: Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs Nicolas Dalby (171)
MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Whittaker's Challenge | Main Event Journey | Co-Main Breakdown | Gastelum Interview | Dalby Interview | Oezdemir Interview
Bantamweight Bout: Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs Muin Gafurov (136)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs Brendson Ribeiro (205)
Road To UFC Bantamweight Tournament Final: Xiao Long (136) vs ChangHo Lee (136)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov, live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT..
Power Slap
FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO HOST POWER SLAP 8 DURING…
Announcements