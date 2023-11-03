Weigh-In Results | UFC São Paulo

Athletes
Headlined by an intriguing heavyweight matchup between surging Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Jailton Almeida and fan-favorite KO artist Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis, the UFC makes its triumphant return to São Paulo Saturday November 4.
UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis will take place at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera, Sao Paulo on Saturday. Prelims begin at 6pm ET / 3pm PT. Main card action begins at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. The entire card can be seen on ESPN+ in the US.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida (236) vs Derrick Lewis (265)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs Nicolas Dalby (170.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Rodrigo Nascimento (264) vs Don’Tale Mayes (264)
Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho (186) vs Abus Magomedov (185)
Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs Armen Petrosyan (186)
Lightweight Bout: Ismael Bonfim (159.5)* vs Vinc Pichel (155.5)
PRELIMS
Catchweight Bout (165-lbs): Elves Brener (164) vs Kaynan Kruschewsky (165)
Welterweight Bout: Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)
Bantamweight Bout: Victor Hugo (138.5)** vs Daniel Marcos (136)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Vitor Petrino (206) vs Modestas Bukauskas (205.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Denise Gomes (115.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Eduarda Moura (119.5)*** vs Montserrat Conjeo Ruiz (114.5)
Lightweight Bout: Kaue Fernandes (155) vs Marc Diakiese (155)
*Ismael Bonfim weighed in above the lightweight limit.
**Victor Hugo weighed in above the bantamweight limit.
***Eduarda Moura weighed in above the strawweight limit. She forfeits 30% of her purse to her opponent.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis, live from Ibirapuera Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.