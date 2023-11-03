 Skip to main content
Jailton Almeida of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 283 weigh-in at Jeunesse Arena on January 20, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC São Paulo

The Fighters Step On The Scale To Make It Official For UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 3, 2023

Headlined by an intriguing heavyweight matchup between surging Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Jailton Almeida and fan-favorite KO artist Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis, the UFC makes its triumphant return to São Paulo Saturday November 4.

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis will take place at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera, Sao Paulo on Saturday. Prelims begin at 6pm ET / 3pm PT. Main card action begins at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. The entire card can be seen on ESPN+ in the US.

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida (236) vs Derrick Lewis (265)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs Nicolas Dalby (170.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Rodrigo Nascimento (264) vs Don’Tale Mayes (264)

UFC São Paulo Fight By Fight Preview | Brazilian Breakdown

Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho (186) vs Abus Magomedov (185)

Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs Armen Petrosyan (186)

Lightweight Bout: Ismael Bonfim (159.5)* vs Vinc Pichel (155.5)

PRELIMS

Catchweight Bout (165-lbs): Elves Brener (164) vs Kaynan Kruschewsky (165)

Welterweight Bout: Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)

Bantamweight Bout: Victor Hugo (138.5)** vs Daniel Marcos (136)

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Almeida's Best Finishes | Angela Hill InterviewFighters On The Rise | Dalby Feeling Great | Derrick Lewis Interview | Denise Gomes' Streak

Light Heavyweight Bout: Vitor Petrino (206) vs Modestas Bukauskas (205.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Denise Gomes (115.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Eduarda Moura (119.5)*** vs Montserrat Conjeo Ruiz (114.5)

Lightweight Bout: Kaue Fernandes (155) vs Marc Diakiese (155)

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

*Ismael Bonfim weighed in above the lightweight limit.

**Victor Hugo weighed in above the bantamweight limit.

***Eduarda Moura weighed in above the strawweight limit. She forfeits 30% of her purse to her opponent.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis, live from Ibirapuera Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT. 

:
Tom Aspinall of England punches Serghei Spivak of the Ukraine in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Tom Aspinall | Greatest Hits

Relive Tom Aspinall's Greatest Hits Inside The UFC Octagon 

Watch the Video
Alex Pereira jogs around the octagon prior to his middleweight fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Athletes

Alex Pereira Career Highlights: Journey To The Belt

It Only Took “Poatan” Three UFC Fights To Get His Shot At The Title. Learn More About The Career Highlights That Led Him To Become The Middleweight Champion

More
Jiri Prochazka of Czech Republic prepares to fight Glover Teixeira of Brazil in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Jiří Procházka: Pure Concentration, Focus And Happiness

Nearly 18 Months After Winning The Light Heavyweight Title, Jiří Procházka Returns Rejuvenated And Refocused Ahead Of His Title Fight At UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

More
: