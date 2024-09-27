Weigh-In Results | UFC Paris

Announcements
Weigh-in
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing September 28 At UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis In Paris
UFC, the world's premier mixed marital arts organisation, returns to Paris for the third consecutive year with an exhilarating matchup between lightweight contenders No.10 ranked Renato Moicano and No. 12 ranked Benoît Saint Denis. In a clash of middleweight contenders, No.4 ranked Nassourdine Imavov steps into the Octagon to face No. 7 ranked Brendan Allen.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 28, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Renato Moicano () vs Benoît Saint Denis ()
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Nassourdine Imavov () vs Brendan Allen ()
Featherweight Bout: William Gomis () vs Joanderson Brito ()
Welterweight Bout: Kevin Jousset () vs Bryan Battle ()
Featherweight Bout: Morgan Charriere () vs Gabriel Miranda ()
Lightweight Bout: Fares Ziam () vs Matt Frevola ()
PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cutelaba () vs Ivan Erslan ()
Light Heavyweight Bout: Oumar Sy () vs Da Woon Jung ()
Lightweight Bout: Ludovit Klein () vs Roosevelt Roberts ()
Bantamweight Bout: Taylor Lapilus () vs Vince Morales ()
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Daria Zhelezniakova () vs Ailin Perez ()
Flyweight Bout: Daniel Barez () vs Victor Altamirano ()
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Nora Cornolle () vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti ()
Lightweight Bout: Bolaji Oki () vs Chris Duncan ()
