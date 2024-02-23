 Skip to main content
Brandon Moreno of Mexico steps onto the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at the Oregon Convention Center on September 30, 2016 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Mexico City

The Fighters Step On The Scale To Make It Official For UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 23, 2024

Top-ranked flyweights headline the UFC's triumphant return to Mexico City as No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno rematches recent title-contender Brandon Royval in the main event. A five-round rematch is also featured in the co-main event when No. 3 featherweight Yair Rodriguez takes on No. 4 Brian Ortega.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ROYVAL 2 takes place Saturday, February 24 from the Arena CDMX in Mexico D.F., Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico and will be available on ESPN+ in the US. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Brandon Moreno (126) vs Brandon Royval (126)

Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Yair Rodriguez (146) vs Brian Ortega (146) 

Lightweight Bout: Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs Francisco Prado (156)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs Ricky Turcios (136) 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs Sam Hughes (115) 

Lightweight Bout: Manuel Torres (155) vs Chris Duncan (156)  

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Mexico City
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Mexico City
/

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Cristian Quinonez (135) vs Raoni Barcelos (135) 

Flyweight Bout: Jesus Aguilar (126) vs Mateus Mendonca (126)  

Flyweight Bout: Edgar Chairez (131)** vs Daniel Lacerda (127)*

Lightweight Bout: Claudio Puelles (156) vs Fares Ziam (156)

MORE UFC MEXICO: Claudio Puelles | Brandon Royval Interview | Moreno's Sportscenter Clip | Ricky Turcios | Daniel Zellhuber

Flyweight Bout: Ronaldo Rodriguez (126) vs Denys Bondar (126)

Flyweight Bout: Victor Altamirano (125) vs Felipe dos Santos (124) 

Featherweight Bout: Erik Silva (146) vs Muhammad Naimov (146) 

 

*Lacerda weighed-in above the flyweight limit of 126 pounds. 

**Chairez weighed-in above the flyweight limit of 131 pounds. 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
weigh-ins
UFC Fight Pass
UFC Fight Pass

UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL RETURNS TO ACTION AT UFC…

FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 6 Features A Stacked Card, Including Grappling Super Stars Craig Jones, Rafael Lovato, Nicky Rodriguez, And Roberto Jimenez

More
Athletes

Jamahal Hill Talks UFC 300 Main Event

Light Heavyweight Jamahal Hill Speaks With UFC.com About His Upcoming Light Heavyweight Title Bout Against Alex Pereira In The Main Event Of UFC 300

Watch the Video
Wanderlei Silva reacts after knocking out Brian Stann in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC on FUEL TV event at Saitama Super Arena on March 3, 2013 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Wanderlei Silva Named To UFC Hall of Fame Class of…

Former Pride FC Middleweight Champion Will Be Inducted To The Pioneer Wing 

More