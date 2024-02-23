Weigh-In Results | UFC Mexico City

Top-ranked flyweights headline the UFC's triumphant return to Mexico City as No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno rematches recent title-contender Brandon Royval in the main event. A five-round rematch is also featured in the co-main event when No. 3 featherweight Yair Rodriguez takes on No. 4 Brian Ortega.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ROYVAL 2 takes place Saturday, February 24 from the Arena CDMX in Mexico D.F., Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico and will be available on ESPN+ in the US. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Brandon Moreno (126) vs Brandon Royval (126)
Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Yair Rodriguez (146) vs Brian Ortega (146)
Lightweight Bout: Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs Francisco Prado (156)
Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs Ricky Turcios (136)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs Sam Hughes (115)
Lightweight Bout: Manuel Torres (155) vs Chris Duncan (156)
PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Cristian Quinonez (135) vs Raoni Barcelos (135)
Flyweight Bout: Jesus Aguilar (126) vs Mateus Mendonca (126)
Flyweight Bout: Edgar Chairez (131)** vs Daniel Lacerda (127)*
Lightweight Bout: Claudio Puelles (156) vs Fares Ziam (156)
Flyweight Bout: Ronaldo Rodriguez (126) vs Denys Bondar (126)
Flyweight Bout: Victor Altamirano (125) vs Felipe dos Santos (124)
Featherweight Bout: Erik Silva (146) vs Muhammad Naimov (146)
*Lacerda weighed-in above the flyweight limit of 126 pounds.
**Chairez weighed-in above the flyweight limit of 131 pounds.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
