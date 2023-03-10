Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili

UFC debuts at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, headlined by a high-stakes bantamweight matchup that will see No. 2 ranked contender Petr Yan collide with No. 3 Merab Dvalishvili. Fireworks are guaranteed in the co-main event as No. 8 ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkovbattles No. 13 Alexandr Romanov.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: YAN vs DVALISHVILI takes place Saturday, March 11 in Las Vegas with the entire card available exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Prelims begin at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Main card action kicks off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

In Las Vegas? Limited tickets remaining here.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili Official Weigh-In Results: