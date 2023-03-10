 Skip to main content
Petr Yan of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC 267 ceremonial weigh-in at Etihad Arena on October 29, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 10, 2023

UFC debuts at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, headlined by a high-stakes bantamweight matchup that will see No. 2 ranked contender Petr Yan collide with No. 3 Merab Dvalishvili. Fireworks are guaranteed in the co-main event as No. 8 ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkovbattles No. 13 Alexandr Romanov.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: YAN vs DVALISHVILI takes place Saturday, March 11 in Las Vegas with the entire card available exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Prelims begin at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Main card action kicks off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

 UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan (136) vs Merab Dvalishvili (134.5)

Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (258) vs Alexandr Romanov (264)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (213) vs Ryan Spann (213)

Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos (154)* vs Austin Lingo (145.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs Jonathan Martinez (135.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Vitor Petrino (204) vs Anton Turkalj (205)

PRELIMS

Heavyweight Bout: Karl Williams (240.5) vs Lukasz Brzeski (245)

Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao (136) vs Davey Grant (136)

Middleweight Bout: Sedriques Dumas (184.5) vs Josh Fremd (186) 

Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (136) vs Guido Cannetti (136)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ariane Lipski (125.5) vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Victor Henry (136) vs Tony Gravely (136)

Flyweight Bout: Tyson Nam (125.5) vs Bruno Silva (125.5)

Welterweight Bout: Carlston Harris (169.5) vs Jared Gooden (177)*

 

Ricardo Ramos weighed-in eight pounds over the featherweight limit and as a result his fight with Austin Lingo has been cancelled*

Jared Gooden weighed-in six pounds over the welterweight limit and will forfeit 30% of his purse*

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili, live from The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 6pm ET/3pm PT. 

: