Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili

UFC Unfiltered
UFC debuts at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, headlined by a high-stakes bantamweight matchup that will see No. 2 ranked contender Petr Yan collide with No. 3 Merab Dvalishvili. Fireworks are guaranteed in the co-main event as No. 8 ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkovbattles No. 13 Alexandr Romanov.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: YAN vs DVALISHVILI takes place Saturday, March 11 in Las Vegas with the entire card available exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Prelims begin at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Main card action kicks off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.
In Las Vegas? Limited tickets remaining here.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan (136) vs Merab Dvalishvili (134.5)
Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (258) vs Alexandr Romanov (264)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (213) vs Ryan Spann (213)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Breakdown
Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos (154)* vs Austin Lingo (145.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs Jonathan Martinez (135.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Vitor Petrino (204) vs Anton Turkalj (205)
Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili
PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Karl Williams (240.5) vs Lukasz Brzeski (245)
Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao (136) vs Davey Grant (136)
Middleweight Bout: Sedriques Dumas (184.5) vs Josh Fremd (186)
Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (136) vs Guido Cannetti (136)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ariane Lipski (125.5) vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Victor Henry (136) vs Tony Gravely (136)
Flyweight Bout: Tyson Nam (125.5) vs Bruno Silva (125.5)
Welterweight Bout: Carlston Harris (169.5) vs Jared Gooden (177)*
Ricardo Ramos weighed-in eight pounds over the featherweight limit and as a result his fight with Austin Lingo has been cancelled*
Jared Gooden weighed-in six pounds over the welterweight limit and will forfeit 30% of his purse*
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili, live from The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 6pm ET/3pm PT.