Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VERA vs SANDHAGEN will take place Saturday, March 25 at AT&T Center. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will kick off streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 4pm ET / 1 pm PT, before also being broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VERA vs SANDHAGEN Official Weigh-In Results: