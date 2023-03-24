Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen

Interviews
UFC returns to San Antonio, Texas, for the first time in almost four years with a pair of thrilling 135-pound matchups. Surging No. 4 ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Vera goes for his fifth consecutive win when he takes on exciting finisher and No. 5 ranked Cory Sandhagen. Also, former women’s bantamweight champion and current No. 3 ranked Holly Holm battles No. 6 Yana Santos in the co-main event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VERA vs SANDHAGEN will take place Saturday, March 25 at AT&T Center. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will kick off streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 4pm ET / 1 pm PT, before also being broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VERA vs SANDHAGEN Official Weigh-In Results:
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen
/
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera (136) vs Cory Sandhagen (135.5)
Co-Main Event - Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Holly Holm (135.5) vs Yana Santos (135)
Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs Austin Lingo (146)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Andrea Lee (126) vs Maycee Barber (125.5)
MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Fight By Fight | Fighters On The Rise | Main Event Preview | Chito's Fight Week Interview | Sandhagen Fight Week Interview
Flyweight Bout: Alex Perez (126) vs Manel Kape (125.5)
Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (185) vs Albert Duraev (186)
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Daniel Pineda (145.5) vs Tucker Lutz (146)
Featherweight Bout: Steven Peterson (146) vs Lucas Alexander (146)
Welterweight Bout: Trevin Giles (170.5) vs Preston Parsons (171)
Pre-Order UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2
Flyweight Bout: CJ Vergara (126) vs Daniel Lacerda (126)
Flyweight Bout: Victor Altimirano (124.5) vs Vinicius Salvador (126)
*Due to a medical issue, Tamires Vidal has been removed from her bantamweight bout with Hailey Cowan. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.
**Due to a medical issue with Manuel Torres, his lightweight bout with Trey Ogden has been cancelled.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen, live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Prelims start at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
:
:
Interviews
Megan Olivi Talks With Holly Holm | UFC Fight Night:…
Interviews