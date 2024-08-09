Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a heavyweight headliner as No. 8 ranked contender Marcin Tybura and No. 9 ranked Serghei Spivac look to settle the score.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TYBURA vs SPIVAC 2 takes place Saturday, August 10 in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The prelims will begin at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 Official Weigh-In Results: