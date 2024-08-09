Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2

Interviews
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Saturday August 10 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a heavyweight headliner as No. 8 ranked contender Marcin Tybura and No. 9 ranked Serghei Spivac look to settle the score.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TYBURA vs SPIVAC 2 takes place Saturday, August 10 in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The prelims will begin at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura () vs Serghei Spivac ()
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Damon Jackson () vs Chepe Mariscal ()
Welterweight Bout: Danny Barlow () vs Nikolay Veretennikov ()
Bantamweight Bout: Chris Gutierrez () vs Quang Le ()
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Yana Santos () vs Chelsea Chandler ()
Featherweight Bout: Toshiomi Kazama () vs Charalampos Grigoriou ()
PRELIMS
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa () vs Pannie Kianzad ()
Heavyweight Bout: Jhonata Diniz () vs Karl Williams ()
Featherweight Bout: Youssef Zalal () vs Jarno Errens ()
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Stephanie Luciano () vs Talita Alencar ()
